‘Popular community pub’ in Montrose put up for sale as owners set to retire

A “popular community pub” in Montrose has been put up for sale as the owners are set to retire.

The Black Horse Inn on Murray Street – which is more than 150 years old – is on the market for nearly £250,000.

The pub is run by Keith Lawrence, his wife Carol, and friends Gordon Allan and Jane Carpenter – who took over six years ago.

Keith told The Courier: “We are all now in our 60s and decided the time has come for us to retire.

“It has been a difficult decision to reach but we all have other things we want to do at this stage in our lives.

“We have spent a lot of time and money on the pub and it is in a super condition for someone to walk into and take over.”

According to agent Bruce and Co, the Black Horse Inn is a “popular community pub” with “strong” weekly drink sales.

The bar has live entertainment most weekends and its own darts team.

The sale comes with the “large” one-bedroom flat above the pub.

Elsewhere in Montrose, it has been confirmed the Bank of Scotland branch is closing.