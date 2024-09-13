‘Popular community pub’ in Montrose put up for sale as owners set to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Popular community pub’ in Montrose put up for sale as owners set to retire

The Black Horse Inn is more than 150 years old.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Black horse Inn for sale
The Black Horse Inn, Montrose. Image: Bruce and Co

A “popular community pub” in Montrose has been put up for sale as the owners are set to retire.

The Black Horse Inn on Murray Street – which is more than 150 years old – is on the market for nearly £250,000.

The pub is run by Keith Lawrence, his wife Carol, and friends Gordon Allan and Jane Carpenter – who took over six years ago.

Montrose pub for sale
The bar area. Image: Bruce and Co
Montrose pub for sale
The pub is on the market. Image: Bruce and Co

Keith told The Courier: “We are all now in our 60s and decided the time has come for us to retire.

“It has been a difficult decision to reach but we all have other things we want to do at this stage in our lives.

“We have spent a lot of time and money on the pub and it is in a super condition for someone to walk into and take over.”

Montrose pub for sale
The pub comes with a one-bedroom flat. Image: Bruce and Co
Montrose pub for sale
The flat above the pub. Image: Bruce and Co

According to agent Bruce and Co, the Black Horse Inn is a “popular community pub” with “strong” weekly drink sales.

The bar has live entertainment most weekends and its own darts team.

The sale comes with the “large” one-bedroom flat above the pub.

Elsewhere in Montrose, it has been confirmed the Bank of Scotland branch is closing.

