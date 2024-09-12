Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close

Bank of Scotland is closing its branches in Montrose and Leven.

The bank on Montrose High Street will shut on March 10 2025 while Leven High Street’s branch will close on May 7.

It comes after Bank of Scotland branch closures were announced in Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Callander.

A spokesperson said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

Customers using Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches ‘much less’

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead.

“This means they are using branches, including our Montrose and Leven branches much less.

“Because of this, we’ll be closing these branches.”

A community banker will be available in both locations after the closures.

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, said on Facebook the Montrose closure was a “devastating blow to the high street”.

She said: “Given the closures of other banks in Montrose and the lack of provision that is now available, I have sought an urgent meeting with senior Bank of Scotland management to understand this decision and seek clarity on their plans for customers in Montrose.

“I will also approach Cash Access UK to inform them of the situation in Montrose and ask them to consider Montrose as a future location for one of their Post Office banking hubs.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife – which includes Leven – said she was “disappointed”.

She said: “The closure comes just as Leven is beginning to feel the benefits of increased visitors as a result of the Levenmouth rail station, which opened just a few months ago.

“Local businesses and residents who rely on accessing physical cash will feel the impact of yet another closure, with the TSB branch closing earlier in May this year.”