Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches to close

The move has been described as a "devastating blow".

By Chloe Burrell
Montrose High Street Bank of Scotland
Bank of Scotland in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

Bank of Scotland is closing its branches in Montrose and Leven.

The bank on Montrose High Street will shut on March 10 2025 while Leven High Street’s branch will close on May 7.

It comes after Bank of Scotland branch closures were announced in Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy and Callander.

A spokesperson said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

Customers using Montrose and Leven Bank of Scotland branches ‘much less’

“Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, internet banking or calling us instead.

“This means they are using branches, including our Montrose and Leven branches much less.

“Because of this, we’ll be closing these branches.”

A community banker will be available in both locations after the closures.

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, said on Facebook the Montrose closure was a “devastating blow to the high street”.

She said: “Given the closures of other banks in Montrose and the lack of provision that is now available, I have sought an urgent meeting with senior Bank of Scotland management to understand this decision and seek clarity on their plans for customers in Montrose.

Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I will also approach Cash Access UK to inform them of the situation in Montrose and ask them to consider Montrose as a future location for one of their Post Office banking hubs.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife – which includes Leven – said she was “disappointed”.

She said: “The closure comes just as Leven is beginning to feel the benefits of increased visitors as a result of the Levenmouth rail station, which opened just a few months ago.

“Local businesses and residents who rely on accessing physical cash will feel the impact of yet another closure, with the TSB branch closing earlier in May this year.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan
ATG vice-chair Andrew Macintosh, Stagecoach East Scotland engineering director Sam McWalter and Andy McCombie, ATG secretary at the Optare handover. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland
'Last' Strathtay bus saved for Angus after restoration by Stagecoach
The whale being buried at Lunan Bay. Image: Angus Council
Dead whale buried at Angus beach after being washed up
Arbroath shoplifting
Man charged over 14 'shoplifting' incidents in Arbroath
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
6 key issues facing new Angus Council leader Bill Duff
2
There is a 'possible track defect' near Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Disruption after railway line closure near Montrose
Angus Council say the community garden was set up without proper permission. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Council extend olive branch in Arbroath community garden eviction row
3
Angus House council headquarters in Forfar recently went on the market. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Review of £1m-a-year Angus top brass launched by council chief executive
10
New Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council
Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff takes over as Angus leader
8
Wind blowing the sand at Lunan Bay in Angus.
Wind warning as gusts of up to 60mph to hit Angus

Conversation