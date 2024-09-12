Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan

RES is staging a second public consultation over proposals for its Bonnyknox solar project west of Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RES revealed the Bonnyknox solar farm plan at an Arbroath event in June. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A world-leading renewables firm says it’s listened to locals to make changes to a major solar farm project near Arbroath.

RES aim to develop a 49.9MW array on local farmland in scheme which could power around 15,000 homes a year.

The Bonnyknox site sits around five kilometres west of Arbroath, beyond Arbirlot and north of the A92.

RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company. It is based in Kings Langley in Hertfordshire.

In June, the company held a public consultation on their preliminary plans.

Arbroath solar farm consultation
Locals at the initial Bonnyknox consultation earlier this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And they say feedback from the Hospitalfield drop-in has shaped changes to the project.

Updated proposals and extra technical assessments will go on show at a second consultation event this month.

It is also taking place at Hospitalfield on Tuesday September 24 from 3pm to 8pm.

Bonnyknox solar farm site near Arbroath.
Bonnyknox solar farm would sit west of Arbirlot. Image: RES

Bonnyknox project lead Seymour Lindsay-Scott said it’s hoped that will lead to the submission of a planning application to Angus Council.

“Local community involvement is a pivotal part of the planning process,” he said.

“We look forward to gathering further feedback on the development to incorporate into the final design of the solar farm.”

Comments can also be made at www.bonnyknox-solarfarm.co.uk website from next week. Those must be submitted by October 11.

Angus green energy applications mounting

A smaller 12.5MW solar scheme and 7MW of battery storage has been lodged for land at Denfield Farm.

The site lies west of the Condor base of 45 Commando Royal Marines.

Angus Council is yet to determine the planning bid.

It has also emerged the council will not oppose the area’s biggest solar development to date.

The 110MW energy park would be built across 400 acres of farmland west of Kellas and looking towards Dundee and Fife.

Its 250,000 solar panels would have the capacity to power 35,000 homes a year.

The Scottish Government will make a decision on the Gagie plan.

You can keep up to date with local applications in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead round-up.

