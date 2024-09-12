Renewables giant to reveal changes to 50MW Arbroath solar farm plan

A world-leading renewables firm says it’s listened to locals to make changes to a major solar farm project near Arbroath.

RES aim to develop a 49.9MW array on local farmland in scheme which could power around 15,000 homes a year.

The Bonnyknox site sits around five kilometres west of Arbroath, beyond Arbirlot and north of the A92.

RES is the world’s largest independent renewable energy company. It is based in Kings Langley in Hertfordshire.

In June, the company held a public consultation on their preliminary plans.

And they say feedback from the Hospitalfield drop-in has shaped changes to the project.

Updated proposals and extra technical assessments will go on show at a second consultation event this month.

It is also taking place at Hospitalfield on Tuesday September 24 from 3pm to 8pm.

Bonnyknox project lead Seymour Lindsay-Scott said it’s hoped that will lead to the submission of a planning application to Angus Council.

“Local community involvement is a pivotal part of the planning process,” he said.

“We look forward to gathering further feedback on the development to incorporate into the final design of the solar farm.”

Comments can also be made at www.bonnyknox-solarfarm.co.uk website from next week. Those must be submitted by October 11.

Angus green energy applications mounting

A smaller 12.5MW solar scheme and 7MW of battery storage has been lodged for land at Denfield Farm.

The site lies west of the Condor base of 45 Commando Royal Marines.

Angus Council is yet to determine the planning bid.

It has also emerged the council will not oppose the area’s biggest solar development to date.

The 110MW energy park would be built across 400 acres of farmland west of Kellas and looking towards Dundee and Fife.

Its 250,000 solar panels would have the capacity to power 35,000 homes a year.

The Scottish Government will make a decision on the Gagie plan.

You can keep up to date with local applications in our weekly Angus Planning Ahead round-up.