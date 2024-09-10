Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland

The 110MW development west of Kellas would be one of Scotland's biggest and have a capacity to power almost 35,000 homes a year.

By Graham Brown
Parcels of land west of Kellas would be the site for the solar park. Image: Google
Parcels of land west of Kellas would be the site for the solar park. Image: Google

A two-year journey to design one of Scotland’s biggest solar energy parks on Angus farmland has taken another significant step forward.

Angus Council says it will not be objecting to the Gagie development when the Scottish Government considers the major scheme in the next couple of years.

Almost 250,000 solar panels are planned for parcels of land west of Kellas, overlooking Dundee and Fife.

And the 110MW development could generate enough green energy to power almost 35,000 homes a year.

A battery energy storage system is linked to the overall project.

In all, around 400 acres of farmland around Gagie and Duntrune are earmarked for the project.

Scottish Government will decide energy park bid

Due to its scale the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit will determine the application.

It could be 2026 before the plan is considered by Holyrood.

But more detail of the Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) plan has emerged in the latest information submitted to Angus Council.

And the authority said it has answered some key questions which remained around the application.

A council spokesperson said: “Following recent revisions made to the development, Angus Council no longer wishes to object to the proposal but retains some concerns which the council have requested are given further consideration.

“This response was issued under delegated powers.”

Planning consultants AE Associates say local feedback has shaped changes to the design.

The solar panels – 244,232 in all – would be set in parcels of land dispersed throughout the local field networks.

Solar park plans for land near Duntrune in Angus.
The Gagie energy park layout would cover hundreds of acres of farmland. Image: AE Associates

The applicants say it will help retain the area’s agricultural nature and not dominate the landscape with a massive block of solar development.

The energy park would have a 40-year lifespan.

Tealingsolar.com website has details of the proposal and a range of visualisations.

“The initial design has evolved throughout a two-year process,” they add.

Gagie solar farm plan before Angus Council.
The view south to Dundee and Fife from the farmland at Gagie, near Kellas. Image: Google

“This has seen areas of land initially chosen for development removed, areas relocated, positioning of panels pushed back and additional areas surveyed at the suggestion of local residents.

“The most recent amendment has seen the removal of the area of development proposed that lies between Carrot Hill and Dodd Hill.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Looking south across land where a major solar energy park in planned overlooking Dundee. Image: Google
Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut…
Locals have launched a petition to save the Dishlandtown Street community garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath residents fight council threat of being turfed out of community garden
The washed up Minke whale on Lunan Bay in Montrose
Stranded minke whale set to be buried on Angus beach
David Gutteridge
Paedophile teacher back in jail for historical Perthshire child abuse
A multi-agency rescue operation was mounted to rescue hundreds of people during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council chasing new £50k-a-year storm chief as Babet disaster anniversary looms
4
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
One of the scary figures adults visiting Glamis might meet. Image: Glamis Castle
Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Erosion at the third tee of Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Supplied
£18k sticking plaster to save Montrose golf course from winter storms
6
Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon in 2023. Image: PA
Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament

Conversation