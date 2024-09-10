Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland

A two-year journey to design one of Scotland’s biggest solar energy parks on Angus farmland has taken another significant step forward.

Angus Council says it will not be objecting to the Gagie development when the Scottish Government considers the major scheme in the next couple of years.

Almost 250,000 solar panels are planned for parcels of land west of Kellas, overlooking Dundee and Fife.

And the 110MW development could generate enough green energy to power almost 35,000 homes a year.

A battery energy storage system is linked to the overall project.

In all, around 400 acres of farmland around Gagie and Duntrune are earmarked for the project.

Scottish Government will decide energy park bid

Due to its scale the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit will determine the application.

It could be 2026 before the plan is considered by Holyrood.

But more detail of the Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) plan has emerged in the latest information submitted to Angus Council.

And the authority said it has answered some key questions which remained around the application.

A council spokesperson said: “Following recent revisions made to the development, Angus Council no longer wishes to object to the proposal but retains some concerns which the council have requested are given further consideration.

“This response was issued under delegated powers.”

Planning consultants AE Associates say local feedback has shaped changes to the design.

The solar panels – 244,232 in all – would be set in parcels of land dispersed throughout the local field networks.

The applicants say it will help retain the area’s agricultural nature and not dominate the landscape with a massive block of solar development.

The energy park would have a 40-year lifespan.

Tealingsolar.com website has details of the proposal and a range of visualisations.

“The initial design has evolved throughout a two-year process,” they add.

“This has seen areas of land initially chosen for development removed, areas relocated, positioning of panels pushed back and additional areas surveyed at the suggestion of local residents.

“The most recent amendment has seen the removal of the area of development proposed that lies between Carrot Hill and Dodd Hill.”