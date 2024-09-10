5 fab kids party venues in and around Dundee, Perth and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 fab kids party venues in and around Dundee, Perth and Fife

Take the stress out of hosting a kids birthday party at these independent venues across Fife and Tayside.

Getting stuck into a chocolate fountain at Cairnie Fruit Farm near Cupar. Image: Cairnie Fruit Farm.
Testing the chocolate fountain during a party at Cairnie Fruit Farm. Image: Supplied by Cairnie Fruit Farm.
By Nora McElhone

Here are some of the best options for independent kids party venues in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire:

1) Active Kids Adventure Park, Stanley, Perthshire

One of the stalwarts of the kids’ outdoor play scene, Active Kids Adventure Park is a great spot for excitable birthday boys and girls and their guests.

Active Kids facilities include giant bouncing pillows, pedal go-karts and a zip line. There is also the chance to meet farm animals or play in the treehouse themed indoor playground.

Image shows: a group of happy children jumping on a colourful outdoor inflatable pillow. There is a blue sky in the background and the children are wearing brightly coloured clothes and smiling. The jumping pillow is at Active Kids in Stanley which offers kids birthday parties.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Stanley offers great party play options. Image: Supplied by Graeme Hart.

Children can also meet our real-life farm animals including goats, pigs, chickens and our gorgeous resident donkeys, Jack and Lulu.

Packages are available for indoor or outdoor celebrations and the team at Active Kids will also take care of the party food.

Good to know: Active Kids is popular party venue option so book early to secure your child’s birthday date.

2) Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, Fife

The perfect venue for strawberry fans, kids parties at Cairnie Fruit Farm are a popular choice for families in Fife and beyond.

Image shows: A sail tent pitched and decorated in a strawberry theme to illustrate kids parties at Cairnie Fruit Farm in Fife.
Party guests have use of a strawberry-themed tent for the duration of their birthday party. Image: Cairnie Fruit Farm.

The party package includes entry to the outdoor funyard where little people can enjoy playing in the straw bale fortress, the mega wave slide or go-karts.

The kids can also go on a private barrel-bug ride and picnic or hot food is available for the party guests.

Parties are held in a fun, balloon-decorated tent.

Good to know: Parties are available at Cairnie from April to October and include access to the Mega-Maze from the end of July to October.

3) Little Neuk Storytelling Centre, Anstruther

Situated on the seafront in the East Neuk Village of Anstruther, Little Neuk Storytelling Centre offers parties for younger children.

The most popular party option at Little Neuk is a 90-minute slot with exclusive use of the venue. They can decorate the venue and the children will be treated to a story session with lights, music and sensory toys and bubbles.

Image shows: a table at Little Neuk Storytelling Centre set up for a 3rd birthday party. For Courier party venues story.
Little Neuk Storytelling Centre all set up to celebrate a third birthday. Image: Supplied by Little Neuk Storytelling Centre.

There is also a two-hour party option where the birthday boy or girl and their friends will also be treated to entertainment from children’s musician Jen Fife.

Good to know: Little Neuk can coordinate party games and crafts on request.

4) The Workshop, Perth

One for the creative kids, The Workshop in Perth offers the chance for birthday boys and girls to create a special item at a clay sculpting or paint it, make it party. Children can make anything from a koala to an elephant.

Clay Parties last for one hour and guests can make their own piece of pottery from start to finish.

Image shows: A close up shot of a pot with paintbrushes in a pottery workshop. In the foreground, there are some of the tools used to shape and mould clay. Taken at The Workshop in Perth to illustrate a kids party feature.
Tools of the trade: brushes and clay moulding tools help party guests with their creations.<br />Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Paint it, Make it parties last for two hours and give little people the chance to draw and paint their ideas onto canvas before turning them into clay sculptures. The finished paintings can be taken home at the end of the session while the sculptures stay at the workshop.

Good to know: The pottery creations need to stay at the workshop for a few weeks to dry before the finished items can be collected.

5) Dundee Science Centre, Dundee

The perfect spot for little inquisitive minds, parties at Dundee Science Centre are popular with families in the City of Discovery and beyond.

Image shows two girls at a party at Dundee Science Centre. The girls are getting involved in a science session with one of the adult leaders.
Getting involved at a Dundee Science Centre Soapy Science kids party. Image: Supplied by Dundee Science Centre Date.

Parties at the venue include time to explore the exhibitions at the centre and party food. Kids can also take part in a 30 minute workshop which can be themed around Space Crafts, Dino Discoveries, Soapy Science or Epic Eruptions.

Good to know: Parties are available on Saturdays and Sundays at Dundee Science Centre and are suitable for children aged 4 to 11.

6) Ice World, Forfar

Another great venue for active kids, Forfar’s ice rink offers party packages for groups of six children and over.

Ice World hosts parties on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons and the team will treat the party guests to a fun session with laser lights, party games and food.

Skate hire is included in the party package and there will be members of staff on hand on the ice to lend a hand with less confident skaters.

Good to know: Skaters should wear warm, loose-fitting clothing.

