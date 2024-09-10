5 fab kids party venues in and around Dundee, Perth and Fife

Here are some of the best options for independent kids party venues in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire:

1) Active Kids Adventure Park, Stanley, Perthshire

One of the stalwarts of the kids’ outdoor play scene, Active Kids Adventure Park is a great spot for excitable birthday boys and girls and their guests.

Active Kids facilities include giant bouncing pillows, pedal go-karts and a zip line. There is also the chance to meet farm animals or play in the treehouse themed indoor playground.

Children can also meet our real-life farm animals including goats, pigs, chickens and our gorgeous resident donkeys, Jack and Lulu.

Packages are available for indoor or outdoor celebrations and the team at Active Kids will also take care of the party food.

Good to know: Active Kids is popular party venue option so book early to secure your child’s birthday date.

2) Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar, Fife

The perfect venue for strawberry fans, kids parties at Cairnie Fruit Farm are a popular choice for families in Fife and beyond.

The party package includes entry to the outdoor funyard where little people can enjoy playing in the straw bale fortress, the mega wave slide or go-karts.

The kids can also go on a private barrel-bug ride and picnic or hot food is available for the party guests.

Parties are held in a fun, balloon-decorated tent.

Good to know: Parties are available at Cairnie from April to October and include access to the Mega-Maze from the end of July to October.

3) Little Neuk Storytelling Centre, Anstruther

Situated on the seafront in the East Neuk Village of Anstruther, Little Neuk Storytelling Centre offers parties for younger children.

The most popular party option at Little Neuk is a 90-minute slot with exclusive use of the venue. They can decorate the venue and the children will be treated to a story session with lights, music and sensory toys and bubbles.

There is also a two-hour party option where the birthday boy or girl and their friends will also be treated to entertainment from children’s musician Jen Fife.

Good to know: Little Neuk can coordinate party games and crafts on request.

4) The Workshop, Perth

One for the creative kids, The Workshop in Perth offers the chance for birthday boys and girls to create a special item at a clay sculpting or paint it, make it party. Children can make anything from a koala to an elephant.

Clay Parties last for one hour and guests can make their own piece of pottery from start to finish.

Paint it, Make it parties last for two hours and give little people the chance to draw and paint their ideas onto canvas before turning them into clay sculptures. The finished paintings can be taken home at the end of the session while the sculptures stay at the workshop.

Good to know: The pottery creations need to stay at the workshop for a few weeks to dry before the finished items can be collected.

5) Dundee Science Centre, Dundee

The perfect spot for little inquisitive minds, parties at Dundee Science Centre are popular with families in the City of Discovery and beyond.

Parties at the venue include time to explore the exhibitions at the centre and party food. Kids can also take part in a 30 minute workshop which can be themed around Space Crafts, Dino Discoveries, Soapy Science or Epic Eruptions.

Good to know: Parties are available on Saturdays and Sundays at Dundee Science Centre and are suitable for children aged 4 to 11.

6) Ice World, Forfar

Another great venue for active kids, Forfar’s ice rink offers party packages for groups of six children and over.

Ice World hosts parties on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons and the team will treat the party guests to a fun session with laser lights, party games and food.

Skate hire is included in the party package and there will be members of staff on hand on the ice to lend a hand with less confident skaters.

Good to know: Skaters should wear warm, loose-fitting clothing.