Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut on South Esk

Multi-million pound plans for one of Scotland’s biggest solar parks on farmland in Angus are moving forward.

The proposals involves around 400 acres around Gagie, west of Kellas.

Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) has been developing the 110MW scheme for the past two years.

More than 200,000 solar panels are planned for separate areas of land south of Carrot Hill in the Sidlaws.

The developers say they are working with four different landowners to lease ground for the proposals.

The solar park would have a life of four decades and capacity to power around 35,000 homes a year.

It is the Scottish Government which will decide the application.

But the scheme has cleared the latest stage of the Angus Council planning process.

Angler’s rest set for upgrade

Fishermen on a top local salmon river could be set to enjoy greater comfort during a rest from the pursuit of their quarry.

Tillybardine Farms was to replace a fishing hut on the bank of the River South Esk at Upper Careston.

The existing hut has served generations of anglers on the popular beat.

An application for another hut was approved by the council earlier this year.

But the beat owners noticed that the current could put the planned hut under pressure during periods of high water.

So they have submitted a new design for a larger hut on the site of the original.

The timber building will be clad in larch and have a veranda facing the river.

It will feature a dining area, kitchen and seating.

To the rear will be a toilet and equipment store.

To reduce the risk of future flooding, the floor of the new hut will be almost a metre higher than the existing one.

Cottage homes appeal fails

Plans for two new homes in the garden of a cottage near Letham have been refused at appeal.

Applicant Marco Macari challenged the council’s refusal for new four-bed houses on either side of Fallady Cottage near Idvies.

The curtilage of the house is almost 7,000 square metres.

Mr Macari said the garden requires commercial maintenance and could easily accommodate new homes for his children.

But Angus development management review committee unanimously rejected his appeal.

They said it broke both local and national planning policies.

Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Meanwhile, another element of a new electric vehicle hub has been signed off.

Gridserve is developing the site in an overspill car park at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

It sits opposite Dobbies Garden Centre and close to the under-construction replacement McDonald’s outlet.

The hub is to have six fast-charging bays, including an oversized space for larger vehicles.

It received the green light from planning officials in May.

And now a separate application for two non-illuminated signs has come forward.

Rural Invergowrie houses rejected

Permission in principle for two new houses near Invergowrie has been knocked back.

The planned site was a slice of ground at Flocklones.

There are already ten detached homes to the east. Previous planning applications in 2005 and 2009 were withdrawn.

Two objections were lodged against the plan raising concerns including flooding, loss of trees and road safety.

But the application was rejected under delegated powers.

The handling report said the application didn’t meet policies for new housing in the countryside.

Energy-saving at Arbroath health centre

Abbey Health Centre in Arbroath has won the go-ahead for a green scheme.

NHS Tayside will put 155 solar panels on the roof of the building and install a 50kW air source heat pump.

The health board says the East Abbey Street building will use more than 75% of the energy generated. The remainder will be exported to the grid.

The site is just outside the boundary of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour conservation area.

