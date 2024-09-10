Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut on South Esk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Next step for 110MW solar energy park and new fishing hut on South Esk

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals and approvals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
Looking south across land where a major solar energy park in planned overlooking Dundee. Image: Google
Looking south across land where a major solar energy park in planned overlooking Dundee. Image: Google

Multi-million pound plans for one of Scotland’s biggest solar parks on farmland in Angus are moving forward.

The proposals involves around 400 acres around Gagie, west of Kellas.

Sirius EcoDev (Tealing) has been developing the 110MW scheme for the past two years.

More than 200,000 solar panels are planned for separate areas of land south of Carrot Hill in the Sidlaws.

The developers say they are working with four different landowners to lease ground for the proposals.

Gagie solar park in Angus.
The area of the Gagie energy park north of Dundee. Image: AE Associates

The solar park would have a life of four decades and capacity to power around 35,000 homes a year.

It is the Scottish Government which will decide the application.

But the scheme has cleared the latest stage of the Angus Council planning process.

Angler’s rest set for upgrade

Fishermen on a top local salmon river could be set to enjoy greater comfort during a rest from the pursuit of their quarry.

Tillybardine Farms was to replace a fishing hut on the bank of the River South Esk at Upper Careston.

The existing hut has served generations of anglers on the popular beat.

New fishing hut at Upper Careston
The proposed hut on the bank of the South Esk. Image: Savills

An application for another hut was approved by the council earlier this year.

But the beat owners noticed that the current could put the planned hut under pressure during periods of high water.

So they have submitted a new design for a larger hut on the site of the original.

The timber building will be clad in larch and have a veranda facing the river.

It will feature a dining area, kitchen and seating.

New fishing hut on River South Esk near Brechin.
An idyllic setting for the Upper Careston hut on the South Esk. Image: Savills

To the rear will be a toilet and equipment store.

To reduce the risk of future flooding, the floor of the new hut will be almost a metre higher than the existing one.

Cottage homes appeal fails

Plans for two new homes in the garden of a cottage near Letham have been refused at appeal.

Applicant Marco Macari challenged the council’s refusal for new four-bed houses on either side of Fallady Cottage near Idvies.

The curtilage of the house is almost 7,000 square metres.

Cottage for rural site near Letham refused.
The new houses would have been build on either side of Fallady Cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Mr Macari said the garden requires commercial maintenance and could easily accommodate new homes for his children.

But Angus development management review committee unanimously rejected his appeal.

They said it broke both local and national planning policies.

Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Meanwhile, another element of a new electric vehicle hub has been signed off.

Gridserve is developing the site in an overspill car park at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

It sits opposite Dobbies Garden Centre and close to the under-construction replacement McDonald’s outlet.

The hub is to have six fast-charging bays, including an oversized space for larger vehicles.

It received the green light from planning officials in May.

And now a separate application for two non-illuminated signs has come forward.

Rural Invergowrie houses rejected

Permission in principle for two new houses near Invergowrie has been knocked back.

The planned site was a slice of ground at Flocklones.

There are already ten detached homes to the east. Previous planning applications in 2005 and 2009 were withdrawn.

Two objections were lodged against the plan raising concerns including flooding, loss of trees and road safety.

But the application was rejected under delegated powers.

The handling report said the application didn’t meet policies for new housing in the countryside.

Energy-saving at Arbroath health centre

Abbey Health Centre in Arbroath has won the go-ahead for a green scheme.

NHS Tayside will put 155 solar panels on the roof of the building and install a 50kW air source heat pump.

The health board says the East Abbey Street building will use more than 75% of the energy generated. The remainder will be exported to the grid.

The site is just outside the boundary of the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour conservation area.

You can find all the links to the applications here.

Gagie energy park

Careston fishing hut

Fallady Cottage houses

Ethiebeaton EV hub

Invergowrie houses refused

Abbey Health Centre solar 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Parcels of land west of Kellas would be the site for the solar park. Image: Google
Angus Council drops objection to 240,000-panel solar park on farmland
Locals have launched a petition to save the Dishlandtown Street community garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath residents fight council threat of being turfed out of community garden
The washed up Minke whale on Lunan Bay in Montrose
Stranded minke whale set to be buried on Angus beach
David Gutteridge
Paedophile teacher back in jail for historical Perthshire child abuse
A multi-agency rescue operation was mounted to rescue hundreds of people during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council chasing new £50k-a-year storm chief as Babet disaster anniversary looms
4
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
One of the scary figures adults visiting Glamis might meet. Image: Glamis Castle
Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Erosion at the third tee of Montrose Medal golf course. Image: Supplied
£18k sticking plaster to save Montrose golf course from winter storms
6
Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon in 2023. Image: PA
Who is Charlie Robertson? Angus teenager sensation starring at US Open boys tournament

Conversation