Dundee’s Baldragon Academy praised after scathing inspections – here’s what latest report says

A Dundee high school has been praised for making a series of improvements after previous criticism from inspectors.

Baldragon Academy was branded “weak” and “unsatisfactory” in some areas following a visit by Education Scotland in 2023.

That report called for “immediate” improvements in attainment and raised concerns about pupils turning up late or not at all.

A follow-up inspection in March this year further highlighted the need to tackle pupil behaviour and attitudes.

There were also calls to challenge pupils more.

Education Scotland revisits Baldragon Academy

Education Scotland has now carried out a further inspection at the Harestane Road school.

The latest report has commended the school for making improvements in these areas.

Education Scotland also says there has been an improvement in planning activities that are at the correct level of difficulty for pupils.

A spokesperson for Education Scotland said: “The school has made clear progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the publication of this letter.”

Findings of latest inspection at Baldragon Academy

The latest report hones in on three key areas where improvements are being made.

1. Attendance below national average but ‘positive’ changes in pupil behaviour

The report states: “Guidance staff, in collaboration with senior leaders, are able to identify and address attendance issues more promptly.

“Senior leaders and staff recognise that attendance remains below the national average and should continue with their planned work to address this issue.”

The report says that additional measures to address incidents of lateness have been introduced, with teachers “better placed” to challenge those who arrive late repeatedly.

The report says that a new clear warning process put in place to help with pupil behaviour is having a “positive” impact on the school.

It also highlights that young people are beginning to “settle more quickly” into lessons and that low-level disruption has reduced.

2. Learning ‘set at right level of difficulty’ leading to ‘more motivated and engaged’ pupils

The report says: “Teachers are working collaboratively in departments, supported by middle leaders, to plan more effectively learning which is set at the right level of difficulty for young people.

“This is supporting young people to be more motivated and engaged in their lessons.”

Education Scotland is now calling on teachers to support young people in identifying what success in learning looks like.

3. ‘Ongoing concern about attainment

The report states that attainment still requires improvement.

It says: “There remains an ongoing concern about the attainment of young people overall, and in particular departments in relation to high quality passes at National 5 and Higher.”

The report adds: “Senior leaders should carefully consider how young people moving into the senior phase will access appropriate subject choices and personalisation as they move through the school.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, education convener, said: “This latest inspection report reflects the hard work that is being shown by staff, pupils and families in the Baldragon Academy community.

“We are all aware that these efforts must continue, and the school is committed to ensuring that the achievements recognised in this report can inspire further enhancements for the future.

“There is evidence that attainment is also improving, with pre-appeal exam data showing a significant increase in S4 pupils achieving five or more awards at National 5, from 8% in 2023 to 21% in 2024.”