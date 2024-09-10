Dundee’s Baldragon Academy praised after scathing inspections – here’s what latest report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Baldragon Academy praised after scathing inspections – here’s what latest report says

The school is making "clear progress" but still needs work on attainment.

By Chloe Burrell
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee high school has been praised for making a series of improvements after previous criticism from inspectors.

Baldragon Academy was branded “weak” and “unsatisfactory” in some areas following a visit by Education Scotland in 2023.

That report called for “immediate” improvements in attainment and raised concerns about pupils turning up late or not at all.

A follow-up inspection in March this year further highlighted the need to tackle pupil behaviour and attitudes.

There were also calls to challenge pupils more.

Education Scotland revisits Baldragon Academy

Education Scotland has now carried out a further inspection at the Harestane Road school.

The latest report has commended the school for making improvements in these areas.

Education Scotland also says there has been an improvement in planning activities that are at the correct level of difficulty for pupils.

A spokesperson for Education Scotland said: “The school has made clear progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the publication of this letter.”

Findings of latest inspection at Baldragon Academy

The latest report hones in on three key areas where improvements are being made.

1. Attendance below national average but ‘positive’ changes in pupil behaviour

The report states: “Guidance staff, in collaboration with senior leaders, are able to identify and address attendance issues more promptly.

“Senior leaders and staff recognise that attendance remains below the national average and should continue with their planned work to address this issue.”

The report says that additional measures to address incidents of lateness have been introduced, with teachers “better placed” to challenge those who arrive late repeatedly.

Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road, Dundee.
Baldragon Academy has been praised for its improvements. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The report says that a new clear warning process put in place to help with pupil behaviour is having a “positive” impact on the school.

It also highlights that young people are beginning to “settle more quickly” into lessons and that low-level disruption has reduced.

2. Learning ‘set at right level of difficulty’ leading to ‘more motivated and engaged’ pupils

The report says: “Teachers are working collaboratively in departments, supported by middle leaders, to plan more effectively learning which is set at the right level of difficulty for young people.

“This is supporting young people to be more motivated and engaged in their lessons.”

Education Scotland is now calling on teachers to support young people in identifying what success in learning looks like.

3. ‘Ongoing concern about attainment

The report states that attainment still requires improvement.

It says: “There remains an ongoing concern about the attainment of young people overall, and in particular departments in relation to high quality passes at National 5 and Higher.”

The report adds: “Senior leaders should carefully consider how young people moving into the senior phase will access appropriate subject choices and personalisation as they move through the school.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, education convener, said: “This latest inspection report reflects the hard work that is being shown by staff, pupils and families in the Baldragon Academy community.

“We are all aware that these efforts must continue, and the school is committed to ensuring that the achievements recognised in this report can inspire further enhancements for the future.

“There is evidence that attainment is also improving, with pre-appeal exam data showing a significant increase in S4 pupils achieving five or more awards at National 5, from 8% in 2023 to 21% in 2024.”

Conversation