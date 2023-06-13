Dundee education chiefs respond as critical Baldragon Academy report formally published

Dundee education chiefs have responded to a critical Baldragon Academy report.

The damning paper by Education Scotland was formally published on Tuesday after it was accidentally released online in March.

Staff at the Harestane Road facility were said to be upset when learning, teaching and assessment was rated as “weak”, while efforts to raise attainment and increase achievement were branded as “unsatisfactory”.

Dundee City Council has now addressed the report and confirmed it is taking its recommendations on board.

Meanwhile, parents were invited to a meeting on Tuesday by the head teacher to discuss plans for improvement.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The children and families service and the school have been working together to take forward the recommendations of the report following the “short model” inspection which focused on some aspects of the school’s work.

“The high-profile launch of the Baldragon School of Sport last month shows how Baldragon Academy is taking forward innovative and creative ways to improve the wellbeing, achievement and attainment of all pupils.

“Baldragon Academy will continue to work with their families and wider community to continue their improvement journey.”

What concerns were raised in the report?

A team from Education Scotland visited the Baldragon Academy in January.

In a letter sent to parents and carers of pupils at the school on Tuesday, inspectors detailed a number of concerns in how the school is being run.

It called for staff to improve attainment across the academy as an “immediate priority”, especially in S4, by S5 and by S6.

It also revealed that many pupils are regularly turning up late for lessons or simply not turning up at all.

In terms of strengths, it noted that almost all staff have a “clear understanding” of the social, cultural, and economic context of the school.

The letter also details plans to conduct another inspection in the next six months – and keep parents updated on the school’s progress.

It reads: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

“We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within six months of the publication of this letter.

“We will discuss with Dundee City Council the details of this inspection.

“When we return to inspect the school we will write to you as parents/carers informing you of the progress the school has made.”

The £28.7m school was opened by then education minister John Swinney in 2018 to much fanfare.

Education Scotland apologised to the council in March after realising it had mistakenly published the report, which was swiftly taken down.