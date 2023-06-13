Dundee education chiefs respond as critical Baldragon Academy report formally published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee education chiefs respond as critical Baldragon Academy report formally published

The damning paper by Education Scotland was formally published on Tuesday after it was accidentally released online in March. 

By Poppy Watson
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee education chiefs have responded to a critical Baldragon Academy report.

The damning paper by Education Scotland was formally published on Tuesday after it was accidentally released online in March.

Staff at the Harestane Road facility were said to be upset when learning, teaching and assessment was rated as “weak”, while efforts to raise attainment and increase achievement were branded as “unsatisfactory”.

Dundee City Council has now addressed the report and confirmed it is taking its recommendations on board.

Meanwhile, parents were invited to a meeting on Tuesday by the head teacher to discuss plans for improvement.

John Swinney MSP officially opened Baldragon Academy in 2018. Image: Supplied.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The children and families service and the school have been working together to take forward the recommendations of the report following the “short model” inspection which focused on some aspects of the school’s work.

“The high-profile launch of the Baldragon School of Sport last month shows how Baldragon Academy is taking forward innovative and creative ways to improve the wellbeing, achievement and attainment of all pupils.

“Baldragon Academy will continue to work with their families and wider community to continue their improvement journey.”

What concerns were raised in the report?

A team from Education Scotland visited the Baldragon Academy in January.

In a letter sent to parents and carers of pupils at the school on Tuesday, inspectors detailed a number of concerns in how the school is being run.

It called for staff to improve attainment across the academy as an “immediate priority”, especially in S4, by S5 and by S6.

It also revealed that many pupils are regularly turning up late for lessons or simply not turning up at all.

In terms of strengths, it noted that almost all staff have a “clear understanding” of the social, cultural, and economic context of the school.

Baldragon Academy’s School of Sport was launched last month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The letter also details plans to conduct another inspection in the next six months – and keep parents updated on the school’s progress.

It reads: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

“We will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within six months of the publication of this letter.

“We will discuss with Dundee City Council the details of this inspection.

“When we return to inspect the school we will write to you as parents/carers informing you of the progress the school has made.”

The £28.7m school was opened by then education minister John Swinney in 2018 to much fanfare.

Education Scotland apologised to the council in March after realising it had mistakenly published the report, which was swiftly taken down.

