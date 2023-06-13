Dunfermline No 2 insists Pars must attack Viaplay Cup with everything they have – for 2 big reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline No 2 insists Pars must attack Viaplay Cup with everything they have – for 2 big reasons

Dave Macakay wants to see Dunfermline shine in this year's Viaplay Cup.

By Sean Hamilton
Dave Mackay is keen for Dunfermline to start their campaign on the front foot. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay insists Dunfermline will attack the Viaplay Cup with everything they have – for on and off-field reasons.

The Pars kick off their competitive campaign on Saturday, July 15 against Raith Rovers in a live TV Fife derby.

With another three group games stacked up in the subsequent 10 days, before the Championship kicks off in early August, there may be a temptation for some sides to use the cup as an extension of pre-season.

But Dunfermline’s No 2 says there’s no way that will be the case at East End Park.

Asked about taking the Viaplay Cup seriously, Mackay told Dunfermline’s website: “We have got to.

“You have seen how big a thing it is financially for clubs. You see the amount of clubs who are saying that without good Scottish Cup draws etc. that they might have struggled to make it to the end of the season financially.

“We know how important it is – but also as players and staff you want to try and get as far as you can in any competition. We will be taking it very seriously.”

That always-tricky Fife derby will be followed by a home double-header with Annan Athletic and Premiership battlers Kilmarnock, before a trip to Albion Rovers rounds off this year’s group stage.

Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay (left) and manager James McPake hope to use the Viaplay Cup as a springboard for the season ahead. Image: Craig Brown.

Mackay knows there are tough matches ahead..

But he believes fans can be optimistic about their side’s chances.

He said: “I think the way the draw has gone in terms of travelling – we have Annan at home, we have Kilmarnock at home – it has been pretty kind.

“We can look forward to these games, there will be a lot of pretty tough matches but we fancy ourselves to do well.

