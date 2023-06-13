Dunfermline No 2 insists Pars must attack Viaplay Cup with everything they have – for 2 big reasons

Dave Mackay insists Dunfermline will attack the Viaplay Cup with everything they have – for on and off-field reasons.

The Pars kick off their competitive campaign on Saturday, July 15 against Raith Rovers in a live TV Fife derby.

With another three group games stacked up in the subsequent 10 days, before the Championship kicks off in early August, there may be a temptation for some sides to use the cup as an extension of pre-season.

But Dunfermline’s No 2 says there’s no way that will be the case at East End Park.

Asked about taking the Viaplay Cup seriously, Mackay told Dunfermline’s website: “We have got to.

Our #ViaplayCup Group F fixtures: Saturday 15th July

Raith Rovers v #DAFC – 5.15pm (TV) Tuesday 18th July#DAFC v Annan Athletic – 7.45pm Sat 22nd July#DAFC v Kilmarnock – 3.00pm Tue 25th July

Albion Rovers v #DAFC – 7.45pm ➡️ https://t.co/M56OVUeyTJ pic.twitter.com/MbR0adHghd — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 9, 2023

“You have seen how big a thing it is financially for clubs. You see the amount of clubs who are saying that without good Scottish Cup draws etc. that they might have struggled to make it to the end of the season financially.

“We know how important it is – but also as players and staff you want to try and get as far as you can in any competition. We will be taking it very seriously.”

That always-tricky Fife derby will be followed by a home double-header with Annan Athletic and Premiership battlers Kilmarnock, before a trip to Albion Rovers rounds off this year’s group stage.

Mackay knows there are tough matches ahead..

But he believes fans can be optimistic about their side’s chances.

He said: “I think the way the draw has gone in terms of travelling – we have Annan at home, we have Kilmarnock at home – it has been pretty kind.

“We can look forward to these games, there will be a lot of pretty tough matches but we fancy ourselves to do well.