Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Fife rivals learn Viaplay Cup fate as draw sets up sizzling derby

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline and Raith Rovers will face off in a sizzling Fife derby after they were drawn together in the group stage of the Viaplay Cup.

The newly-promoted Pars joined under-new-ownership Raith in Group F as ex-Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart conducted Thursday’s draw.

The draw for the Group Stage of the 23/24 #ViaplayCup has now been completed 🏆 Full draw details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/u7mGyGJGsp — SPFL (@spfl) June 8, 2023

Kelty Hearts, East Fife and Cowdenbeath – who were invited to take a place in this season’s competition – also learned their fate.

Each group winner, plus the three best runners up will qualify for the knock-out stages, where they will be joined by Scotland’s five European participants.

Here’s how it shook out for Fife’s sides.

Dunfermline Athletic & Raith Rovers

#DAFC have been drawn in Group F along side: ▪️Kilmarnock

▪️Raith Rovers

▪️Annan Athletic

▪️Albion Rovers The fixtures will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/PAeD1tdovE — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 8, 2023

Group F

Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers.

Kelty Hearts

🏆𝐕𝐢𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐃 We have been drawn in Group D alongside@RossCounty@Morton_FC@FC_Edinburgh @StranraerFC Matchday 1 will take place on the weekend of 15/16 July. 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫?#ViaplayCup #onecommunityoneclub pic.twitter.com/yyIpj9b7LZ — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) June 8, 2023

Group D

Ross County, Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer.

East Fife

🏆Our 2023/24 Viaplay Cup Group G opponents · Motherwell

· Queen’s Park

· Queen of the South

· Elgin City Fixtures will be confirmed in due course pic.twitter.com/rYvMXcVCLn — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) June 8, 2023

Group G

Motherwell, Queen’s Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City.

Cowdenbeath

🏆 We have been drawn in Group H of the #ViaplayCup along with @saintmirrenfc, @ArbroathFC, @MontroseFC and @ForfarAthletic. Games begin on the weekend of July 15/16, with further matchdays on July 18/19, July 22/23, July 25/26 and July 29/30. Fixtures will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/neaUuZFzZ6 — Cowdenbeath FC (@CowdenbeathFC) June 8, 2023

Group H

St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Atheltic, Cowdenbeath.

This year’s tournament kicks off on the weekend of July 15 & 16, with further matches on July 18 & 19, July 22 & 23, July 25 & 26, July 29 & 30.