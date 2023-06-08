Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee League Cup draw: Dark Blues discover group stage opponents to kick off Tony Docherty reign

The draw for the Viaplay Cup took place at lunchtime and sees two Championship opponents for the Dens Park club

By George Cran
New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues' Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues' Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Dundee will face Scottish Cup finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the 2023/24 League Cup group stage.

The Viaplay Cup first-round draw was made on Thursday afternoon with ex-Hibs and Hearts player Michael Stewart doing the honours.

And last season’s Championship winners will face two second-tier sides in July as the Tony Docherty era at Dens Park kicks off.

Seedings were determined by league positions last term with Dundee’s Championship victory seeing them land in pot one.

Dundee will face Inverness in the League Cup next season. Image: SNS.

That was alongside city rivals Dundee United and the rest of the top-flight sides not involved in European competition.

The seeding saw Docherty’s side avoid the likes of Motherwell, St Mirren and Ross County.

The Dark Blues were first seed in Group E and were joined by Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags as second seed.

They will also face Airdrieonians, the newest team in the Championship after their play-off victory over Hamilton Accies.

Dundee will face Bonnyrigg Rose again, two years after their Scottish Cup tie at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And a pair of League Two sides make up Group E with Dundee to face Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group winners go through to the last-16 stage alongside the three best runners-up.

The competition kicks off on the weekend of July 15/16 with the group stage coming to a close a fortnight later.

Fixtures will be announced in due course.

Group E in full

Dundee

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Airdrieonians

Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose

See the full draw HERE.

