Dundee League Cup draw: Dark Blues discover group stage opponents to kick off Tony Docherty reign

Dundee will face Scottish Cup finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the 2023/24 League Cup group stage.

The Viaplay Cup first-round draw was made on Thursday afternoon with ex-Hibs and Hearts player Michael Stewart doing the honours.

And last season’s Championship winners will face two second-tier sides in July as the Tony Docherty era at Dens Park kicks off.

Seedings were determined by league positions last term with Dundee’s Championship victory seeing them land in pot one.

That was alongside city rivals Dundee United and the rest of the top-flight sides not involved in European competition.

The seeding saw Docherty’s side avoid the likes of Motherwell, St Mirren and Ross County.

The Dark Blues were first seed in Group E and were joined by Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags as second seed.

They will also face Airdrieonians, the newest team in the Championship after their play-off victory over Hamilton Accies.

And a pair of League Two sides make up Group E with Dundee to face Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group winners go through to the last-16 stage alongside the three best runners-up.

The competition kicks off on the weekend of July 15/16 with the group stage coming to a close a fortnight later.

Fixtures will be announced in due course.

Group E in full

Dundee

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Airdrieonians

Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose

See the full draw HERE.