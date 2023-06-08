Climate activist wearing Rishi Sunak mask ‘pours oil over gannet’ in Dundee protest over Rosebank oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Climate activist wearing Rishi Sunak mask ‘pours oil over gannet’ in Dundee protest over Rosebank oil field

Ocean Rebellion protested after an application to develop Rosebank oil field was submitted to the government.

By Ben MacDonald
Ocean Rebellion protesters at the protest in Dundee against the Rosebank Oil field.
Ocean Rebellion protest over the Rosebank Oil Field. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A climate activist wearing a Rishi Sunak mask poured ‘oil’ on a person dressed as a gannet during a protest at Dundee Harbour on Thursday morning.

Members of Ocean Rebellion staged the stunt after an application to develop Rosebank oil field – the biggest undeveloped oil field in the UK – was submitted to the government.

Located 80 miles off the Shetland coast in the Atlantic, Rosebank could produce up to 500 million barrels of oil.

Protesters claim that if the application from Norwegian oil giant Equinor is approved, the oil field would create more carbon dioxide than the annual emissions of the 28 lowest-income countries combined.

It could also have catastrophic consequences for wildlife.

Two men, one dressed as Rishi Sunak, poured oil on a human-sized seagull during the Dundee protest.
Two men, one dressed as Rishi Sunak, poured oil on a human-sized gannet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Protesters at Dundee harbour.
Ocean Rebellion feel that the oil field will be catastrophic for the birds that live and feed in the area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Standing in front of Dundee’s Valaris 121 oil rig today (June 8), activists held a banner saying “Stop Rosebank”.

One man wore a mask of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and carried a cannister featuring the UK Government logo.

He then poured an oil-like substance over a person dressed as a seagull as another man, wearing a jacket with Equinor’s logo, watched on.

Mandy Cairns from the group said: “Equinor state on their website that their environmental work is guided by their commitments to prevent harm to the environment.

“Yet they intend to develop an oil field which would involve a pipeline cutting through the Faroe-Shetland sponge belt, which is home to sensitive deep sea sponges and 400 year old clams.

Mindy Cairns at the Dundee protest against the Rosebank oil field
Protester Mandy Cairns. Image: DC Thomson

“A major oil spill from Rosebank could risk serious impact to at least 16 Marine
Protected Areas.”

Rosebank oil field will ‘devastate’ wildlife

Fellow activist Bridget Cooper added “All aspects of Rosebank will devastate marine wildlife.

“Seafloor pipelines for Rosebank will cut through and damage the delicate Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt.

“In general, locating new oil reserves requires Seismic airgun blasting sometimes for as much as every 10 seconds, 24 hours a day for weeks at a time.

Activist Bridget Cooper
Bridget Cooper. Image: Supplied

“Noise pollution can travel hundreds of miles through water, often so loudly that it
disorientates, injures or kills whales, dolphins and porpoises.”

Rosebank is almost three times the size of Cambo – the oil field that was successfully stopped in 2021.

Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee protestors stood at Gourlay Yard in February, demanding the end of oil drilling in the North Sea.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “No decision has yet been made regarding the proposed Rosebank field.

“Development proposals for oil fields under existing licences are a matter for the regulators – the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) – following their standard regulatory processes.

“As part of that regulatory process, the environmental impact of proposed offshore oil and gas developments is subject to rigorous regulatory assessment by OPRED, including a full environmental impact assessment and consultation with government nature protection bodies and the public.

“The NSTA is responsible for the final decision of whether or not to approve a field development proposal.”

Equinor have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

he proposed Aldi store on Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry.
New Dundee Aldi opening date pushed back as store bids for even bigger alcohol…
Four boys at Craigie High prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023
Fans for Foodbanks Dundee volunteers standing on Tannadice Street. (Left to right) Darren Thomson, Marty Smith, Liam McKelvie and Daniel Gearie.
Dundee and Dundee United fans praised as foodbank project 'blown away' by support
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. BC Camplight What's On Picture shows; BC Camplight. na. Supplied by Anika Mottershaw Date; Unknown
New Jersey-born BC Camplight ending tour in Dundee via public transport due to driver…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Pirates! Preview What's On Picture shows; Cast of Pirates! playing at Dundee Rep. Discovery Dundee. Supplied by Genevieve Reeves Date; 01/06/2023
Pirates! to bring swashbuckling soundtrack and dancing fun for all ages to Dundee Rep
A table with a range of small platters on display.
Everything you need to know about Dundee Restaurant Week
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner's handbag as she suffered heart attack
A picture showing the view along Lochee Road in 1957, with the tram lines still in place
Visit Lochee from days gone by in these old Dundee photos
Keiran Dorian after a previous court appearance.
Serial stalker cleared of Dundee rape
Sunshine is expected in St Andrews this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]