Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin City discover Viaplay Cup draw fate as Angus derbies take centre stage

Arbroath face local rivals Montrose for first time in four years with Forfar making it three Angus sides in Group H.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath Montrose and Forfar will face each other in the Viaplay Cup
Arbroath Montrose and Forfar will face each other in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS

Angus sides will enjoy a derby demolition in the Viaplay Cup next month after Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar were all drawn together.

Arbroath will face rivals Montrose for the first time in a competitive match in four years in Group H.

The Championship side will also face Forfar again with Loons and Montrose squaring up to each other in a group that also includes St Mirren and Cowdenbeath.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will encounter Sean Dillon again in the Angus derby for a Viaplay Cup group clash.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will encounter Sean Dillon again in the Angus derby for a Viaplay Cup group clash. Image: SNS.

Arbroath beat St Mirren and Cowdenbeath at the same stage last year.

Highland League champions Brechin City will face Premiership side Livingston and relegated trio Hamilton, Cove Rangers and Clyde.

The five-game group stage starts on July 15 and runs to July 30th with full fixture schedules to follow.

Viaplay Cup dates

MD1: Weekend of July 15/16
MD2: Midweek of July 18/19
MD3: Weekend of July 22/23
MD4: Midweek of July 25/26
MD5: Weekend of July 29/30.

