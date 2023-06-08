Person taken to hospital following two-car-crash in Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital after a car flipped on to its roof in a crash in Kelty this morning.

Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to a two-car collision on Oakfield Street at around 11:25am.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, with one transported to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Photos shared by eyewitnesses show a red car on its roof in the middle of the street.

A fire service spokesman said: “We had two appliances attend the scene.

“There were two persons already out of the vehicles when we arrived and they were dealt with by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Thursday June 8, police received a report of a two-car crash on Oakfield Street, Kelty.

“Emergency services attended and SAS were treating persons at the scene for minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.21 to attend a road traffic collision on Oakfield Street, Kelty.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”