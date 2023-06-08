Fife Person taken to hospital following two-car-crash in Kelty The incident took place on Oakfield Street, Kelty, shortly after 11am on Thursday. By Chloe Burrell June 8 2023, 1.41pm Share Person taken to hospital following two-car-crash in Kelty Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4461040/kelty-car-crash/ Copy Link Police were called to the scene in Kelty following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up One person has been taken to hospital after a car flipped on to its roof in a crash in Kelty this morning. Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to a two-car collision on Oakfield Street at around 11:25am. Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, with one transported to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The scene in Kelty following the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. Photos shared by eyewitnesses show a red car on its roof in the middle of the street. A fire service spokesman said: “We had two appliances attend the scene. “There were two persons already out of the vehicles when we arrived and they were dealt with by the Scottish Ambulance Service.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Thursday June 8, police received a report of a two-car crash on Oakfield Street, Kelty. “Emergency services attended and SAS were treating persons at the scene for minor injuries. “Inquiries are ongoing.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.21 to attend a road traffic collision on Oakfield Street, Kelty. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close