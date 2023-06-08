Four people hospitalised after two-car crash closes A933 north of Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash that closed the A933 north of Arbroath.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called after reports of a collision shortly after noon on Thursday.

Officers at the scene have confirmed that four people involved in the incident have been injured.

All four have been taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The A933 near to Colliston was closed for several hours as crash investigators worked at the scene.

The road re-opened around 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Westerton area of the A933.

“Emergency services attended and four people were taken by ambulance to Ninewells hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 12.13pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A933.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Arbroath station and on arrival officers worked to make the area safe.

“Both crews left the scene at 1pm.”