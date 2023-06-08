Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Four people hospitalised after two-car crash closes A933 north of Arbroath

The A933 was briefly closed for crash investigators to carry out work at the scene.

By Neil Henderson
A933 Forfar Rd near to Collison Angus. Image: Google Street View
Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash that closed the A933 north of Arbroath.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called after reports of a collision shortly after noon on Thursday.

Officers at the scene have confirmed that four people involved in the incident have been injured.

All four have been taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The A933 near to Colliston was closed for several hours as crash investigators worked at the scene.

The road re-opened around 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Westerton area of the A933.

“Emergency services attended and four people were taken by ambulance to Ninewells hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 12.13pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A933.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Arbroath station and on arrival officers worked to make the area safe.

“Both crews left the scene at 1pm.”

2