Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

A group of activists have held a demonstration at Dundee harbour to protest the Rosebank oil field.

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea, based 80 miles to the west of Shetland.

On Sunday evening, six activists used a projector to display three messages on to the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour.

They read ‘Stop Rosebank, Rosebank’, ‘No new oil’ and ‘Fossil fuels are killing us’.

The protesters from Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee are demanding the end of oil drilling in the North Sea.

Bridget Cooper is with Extinction Rebellion Dundee.

“It feels like a turning point.

“If the government ignores all the messages and goes ahead with this massive extraction of oil, I’ll be horrified.

“We will have to start preparing for massive effects of climate change.”

The Norwegian company Equinor is applying to open the Rosebank oilfield.

There have been similar demonstrations in Aberdeen, where 20 activists protested Equinor’s “grotesque profits” at the company’s north-east base.

The Oslo-listed company joined other oil and gas giants with record profits for 2022.

In its full-year results, Equinor reported pre-tax takings of $78.6 billion – more than double the $31.5bn reported in 2021.

A week ago, 200 organisations, celebrities and activists signed an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps, secretary of state for energy security and net zero.

This letter called for them to reject the Rosebank development.

Dundee climate activist worn down

Bridget, 73, does not know if she would continue to protest if the UK Government allows the Rosebank development to go ahead.

“I don’t know if I would just give up. Or we might get more extreme. (We would have) nothing to lose.

“I don’t have great faith. Really, I don’t know if our little action will change the world but maybe if you add them all together they will.”

Earlier this month, protestors held a demonstration in Dundee city centre, targeting Barclays and other banks with signs that read: “In case of climate emergency break glass.”

Bridget said their “Stop Rosebank” signs in early February led to some confusion from passers-by.

Several Dundonians incorrectly assumed their signs referred to Rosebank Primary School until Bridget and other protestors explained their message.