Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Protesters have denied encouraging people to smash bank windows in Dundee.

Five protesters left signs on a Barclays bank on Dundee High Street on Saturday, which read: “In case of climate emergency break glass.”

They also targeted Santander and HSBC.

Bridget Cooper was involved in the protest this weekend.

She said that the signs were not intended to encourage the literal breaking of glass.

“It was a very symbolic, well-planned action,” said Bridget.

“It’s a climate emergency, what else is there to do? But we weren’t actually smashing windows ourselves.”

The Dundee protesters are associated with Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion (XR).

The “Barclays 7” were charged with criminal damage for smashing windows of a Barclays bank in London and given suspended sentence of two years.

According to Bridget, 73, Dundee protesters put up the signs to support these women.

“We were there in solidarity with them. That was the reason for the poster.”

The signs are just ‘catchy’

Bridget defended the signs and denied the protesters were intending to encourage others to do damage to the buildings.

“XR don’t want people to go out and smash glass.

“The posters are just a clever little pun.

“On the buses you see it [break glass signs everywhere]. It’s just a pun around that. It’s catchy.

“And it explains why the women did, on that occasion, smash the glass.

“It’s not something we want to be encouraging people to go out and do.”

Extinction Rebellion have moved away from public disruption this year.

“Nobody wants to be making a nuisance for people,” Bridget said, “life is hard enough at the moment.”

There have been similar protests in support of the “Barclays 7” around the UK.

Suffragette march on Friday in support of the 7 women who broke Barclays windows. Barclays are among the biggest funders of fossil fuels. Who are the real criminals here? pic.twitter.com/5Hj7GvnlK6 — XRGrandparentsAndElders (@xr_GPsAndElders) January 29, 2023

“Why Barclays?” Bridget continued, “They are the biggest UK bank investors in oil and gas, seventh largest in the world.

“As individual people we have a power.

“And it might be the power to change our bank account and use our money power.”

A Barclays spokesperson would not be drawn on the protest itself.

However, they provided a statement on their plans to limit their financing of “highest emitting sectors” by 2030.

“We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change,” she said.