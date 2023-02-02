Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters

By Joanna Bremner
February 2 2023, 9.53am Updated: February 2 2023, 4.29pm
Members of Extinction Rebellion Dundee and other groups left 'break glass' signs on Barclays windows in Dundee. Image: Bridget Cooper/Extinction Rebellion Dundee
Members of Extinction Rebellion Dundee and other groups left 'break glass' signs on Barclays windows in Dundee. Image: Bridget Cooper/Extinction Rebellion Dundee

Protesters have denied encouraging people to smash bank windows in Dundee.

Five protesters left signs on a Barclays bank on Dundee High Street on Saturday, which read: “In case of climate emergency break glass.”

They also targeted Santander and HSBC.

Bridget Cooper was involved in the protest this weekend.

She said that the signs were not intended to encourage the literal breaking of glass.

“It was a very symbolic, well-planned action,” said Bridget.

“It’s a climate emergency, what else is there to do? But we weren’t actually smashing windows ourselves.”

Dundee Extinction Rebellion members have left signs on Barclays windows in Dundee.
Dundee Extinction Rebellion members have left signs on Barclays windows in Dundee. Image: Extinction Rebellion Dundee

The Dundee protesters are associated with Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion (XR).

The “Barclays 7” were charged with criminal damage for smashing windows of a Barclays bank in London and given suspended sentence of two years.

According to Bridget, 73, Dundee protesters put up the signs to support these women.

“We were there in solidarity with them. That was the reason for the poster.”

The signs are just ‘catchy’

Bridget defended the signs and denied the protesters were intending to encourage others to do damage to the buildings.

“XR don’t want people to go out and smash glass.

“The posters are just a clever little pun.

“On the buses you see it [break glass signs everywhere]. It’s just a pun around that. It’s catchy.

“And it explains why the women did, on that occasion, smash the glass.

“It’s not something we want to be encouraging people to go out and do.”

Dundee protesters also left messages on the Barclays posters in Dundee.
Dundee protesters also left messages on the Barclays posters in Dundee. Image: Extinction Rebellion, Dundee

Extinction Rebellion have moved away from public disruption this year.

“Nobody wants to be making a nuisance for people,” Bridget said, “life is hard enough at the moment.”

There have been similar protests in support of the “Barclays 7” around the UK.

“Why Barclays?” Bridget continued, “They are the biggest UK bank investors in oil and gas, seventh largest in the world.

“As individual people we have a power.

“And it might be the power to change our bank account and use our money power.”

A Barclays spokesperson would not be drawn on the protest itself.

However, they provided a statement on their plans to limit their financing of “highest emitting sectors” by 2030.

“We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change,” she said.

