Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England

By Steve Scott
February 2 2023, 10.24am Updated: February 2 2023, 10.25am
Huw Jones makes his first start for Scotland since 2021.

Gregor Townsend’s reaction to Scotland’s most dominant performance of 2022 is to make seven changes for the first game of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations against England.

Ali Price and Chris Harris, stalwarts in the side for the last five years, have been dropped. Ben White gets his second start and his first partnering Finn Russell. Huw Jones makes his return to the starting team for the first time in two years.

Harris is on the bench, but Price isn’t in the matchday 23 for the first time in six years.

It’s reckoned to be too soon for recent injury concerns Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson. As widely expected Luke Crosbie slots into the back row, and 36-year-old WP Nel will start at tighthead.

Kyle Steyn is the preferred deputy for Darcy Graham in the 14 jersey.

It’s a flurry of changes from the handsome 52-29 win over Argentina that closed out 2022. But Townsend says he’s seen enough in the intervening two and a half months to make these big calls on selection.

Ben White for Price

“It was very difficult. Ali has been so good for us (but) it shows the level of competition not just in that position.

“Ben’s been really consistent ever since he came into the squad. He’s had more game time for London Irish this year. He started the majority of games, his kicking game has been outstanding.

“He’s just grown in confidence. There’s someone in form, someone who can play the way want to play which is to be smart with our kicking decisions and playing at real pace.

“Ali’s missed out this time, but we believe we’ll see a reaction and have him back to his best for the rest of this campaign.”

Huw Jones’ return

“It’s really Huw’s form over the last three or four games. He is in great physical shape, confident around how he’s playing. He’s running really well in attack but most importantly his defensive contributions have been excellent.

“There’s an element of cohesion with Sione and him combining so well with Huw at Glasgow. You think of the Stormers game. Playing the URC champions, Huw’s all-round game was outstanding.

“We believe he can take that on to the next level which is Test match rugby. At the same time, we know we have an outstanding player and all-round defender in Chris Harris on the bench.”

Too soon for the missing links

“Zander has been training fully, and started again from the middle of last week. We feel this game has come just a few days too early for him. We’re delighted with his progress and he’ll be very much available for next week.

“Hamish did step up well in his first game (for Edinburgh against Sharks), but it’s probably a game too soon for him. But it’s also the form of our other back rowers.”

Crosbie steps up

“Luke has been excellent this season and particularly since November. We expect and hope to see what he’s been doing at Edinburgh.

“He plays one way, go forward. In attack that’s really hard at the opposition in carrying and in defence through big hits. He has developed really well in decision making and technical ability around the breakdown. We saw in both games when Edinburgh took on Saracens.

“That’s important that you’ve got seven on your back, that you can be a threat post-tackle. But his effort in contact, his toughness are really good attributes in this fixture.”

The old retainer

“WP is into his mid-30s but still playing well which is a bonus for us. He won his 50th cap in November which was an emotional time for him.

“To see him play so well for 80 minutes against Saracens shows that he’s physically in the best shape he has been in for years.

“Zander has started most of our games over the last two or three years, WP hasn’t had the No 3 jersey on, so it is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and take the game to England.”

The opposition…

“We’ve had some very competitive fixtures recently with England. Even the one we lost was a tight game, we were drawing going into the last 15 minutes.

“They have an outstanding group of players. We were trying to predict what their team is going to be but they have so many options we couldn’t get close to the 15.

“Our players are aware of what can go wrong (at Twckenham) when you’re not accurate and you’re not focused.

“Our last visit two years ago was very good. The mindset, the accuracy and the effort. But if you look at the first halves of the two previous contests at Twickenham, England dominated.

“So if we don’t get it right we know we won’t win at the weekend.”

Scotland team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ben White (London Irish); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Glasgow Warriors); Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, captain), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented