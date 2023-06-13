St Andrews University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week. St Andrews University Graduations. School of English, School of Mathematics and Statistics. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share St Andrews University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4470952/st-andrews-graduations-2023-day-2/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies. More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week. Among the students receiving their awards on Tuesday, the second of five days of ceremonies, were graduates from the School of English and the School of Mathematics and Statistics. Meanwhile, BA International Honours and School of International Relations graduates also received their awards. It follows the first day of celebrations on Monday. Photographer Kim Cessford and Steve Brown were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the second day of graduation celebrations. The piper led the parade at St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates were led by VIP’s. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Elsie, Meredith and Frances Millward were all smiles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Following tradition the parade of graduates circles the lawn in St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The parade of graduates. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Graduates were seen smiling and waving. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates make their way round the lawn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Hugs and smiles for everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The sun was out for their special day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Families, friends and graduates in St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The parade of graduates leave the Younger Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ruth Gimson, Billy Rooke, Jo Affleck, Maja Susuzakiewicz-Lewis and Annika Dahlman enjoy their day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jin Hao Li and Adina Qin take a selfie at St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Stella Fisher poses with flowers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Isabel Dollar, Roberta Marangi and Tonia Montebello smile for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Natalie Klaes, Isabelle Cory, Emily Kemp and Will Thorne celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jane, Charlotte and Keith Hollinrake were all smiles for the big day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Isabelle Cory celebrated the day wit their family. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Maryann Ezeh, Eva Ezeh, Stella Ezeh, April Ross and Gordon Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Kathleen, Raymond and Ryan Duffy and Alex Davoudian pose for a photo. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Erin Bremner celebrates with her friend, Marcello Valente. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Susie Marshall was a happy graduate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. General parade of the afternoon session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Aliha Jannah Babar (22) from Pakistan who has graduated in MA Joint Honours in International Relations & Sustainable Development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson I did it! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Proud graduates smile and wave to friends and family who watch from the side. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hannah Dineen (22) from Dundee who has graduated in International Relations & Philosophy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hannah Dineen (22) from Dundee with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiley graduates enjoy chatting to one another. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Olivia Caira (23) from Kirkcaldy with sister, mum and dad. Olivia has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Rose Barkle (22) from London / New Zealand who has graduated in International Relations & Modern History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Rose Barkle (22) from London / New Zealand with family and dog Enzo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Anna Balfour (22) from Tranent with family who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Eric Dunham (21) with parents from Virginia, USA who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Augusta Truesdale (22) from New Hampton, USA who has graduated in International Relations & Modern History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Augusta Truesdale (22) from New Hampton, USA with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate in kilt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Dr Patrick Peprah Obuobi (38) from Ghana Graduated with PhD International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Dr Patrick Peprah Obuobi (38) from Ghana with family Graduated with PhD International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Aikana Williams (22) from Michigan, USA with friend Sean Omosseni (20) Graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Elinor Lang (23) and Bethan Sladen (23) from Gartmore & Gloucester. Both have graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Reflection shows the public watching the parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lots of happy graduates in the afternoon session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Xinyi Yuan (22) from China who has graduated in International Relations & Social Anthropology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ayra Rehman (21) from Delhi, India who has graduated in International Relations & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Lucy Penman (21) from Kirkcaldy who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ariel Wang (22) from China. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Very proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate holds a big bouquet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Group shot of friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Selfie to celebrate graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters Professor Michael Herzfeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Audrey Heriz-Smith (24) from Maine who has graduated in International Relations & Philosophy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rhiannon Woolford (23) from Leeds who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Excited looking graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
