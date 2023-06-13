St Andrews University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards on Tuesday, the second of five days of ceremonies, were graduates from the School of English and the School of Mathematics and Statistics.

Meanwhile, BA International Honours and School of International Relations graduates also received their awards.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Monday.

Photographer Kim Cessford and Steve Brown were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the second day of graduation celebrations.