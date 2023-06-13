St Andrews University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

St Andrews University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week.

St Andrews University Graduations. School of English, School of Mathematics and Statistics. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Graduations. School of English, School of Mathematics and Statistics. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on day two of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards on Tuesday, the second of five days of ceremonies, were graduates from the School of English and the School of Mathematics and Statistics.

Meanwhile, BA International Honours and School of International Relations graduates also received their awards.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Monday.

Photographer Kim Cessford and Steve Brown were on hand to bring you the best pictures from the second day of graduation celebrations.

The piper led the parade at St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates were led by VIP’s. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Elsie, Meredith and Frances Millward were all smiles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Following tradition the parade of graduates circles the lawn in St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The parade of graduates. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Graduates were seen smiling and waving. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates make their way round the lawn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hugs and smiles for everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The sun was out for their special day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Families, friends and graduates in St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The parade of graduates leave the Younger Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ruth Gimson, Billy Rooke, Jo Affleck, Maja Susuzakiewicz-Lewis and Annika Dahlman enjoy their day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jin Hao Li and Adina Qin take a selfie at St Salvador’s Quad. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stella Fisher poses with flowers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Isabel Dollar, Roberta Marangi and Tonia Montebello smile for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Natalie Klaes, Isabelle Cory, Emily Kemp and Will Thorne celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jane, Charlotte and Keith Hollinrake were all smiles for the big day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Isabelle Cory celebrated the day wit their family. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Maryann Ezeh, Eva Ezeh, Stella Ezeh, April Ross and Gordon Ross. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kathleen, Raymond and Ryan Duffy and Alex Davoudian pose for a photo. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Erin Bremner celebrates with her friend, Marcello Valente. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Susie Marshall was a happy graduate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
General parade of the afternoon session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Aliha Jannah Babar (22) from Pakistan who has graduated in MA Joint Honours in International Relations & Sustainable Development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I did it! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Proud graduates smile and wave to friends and family who watch from the side.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hannah Dineen (22) from Dundee who has graduated in International Relations & Philosophy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hannah Dineen (22) from Dundee with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiley graduates enjoy chatting to one another. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Olivia Caira (23) from Kirkcaldy with sister, mum and dad. Olivia has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Rose Barkle (22) from London / New Zealand who has graduated in International Relations & Modern History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Rose Barkle (22) from London / New Zealand with family and dog Enzo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Anna Balfour (22) from Tranent with family who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Eric Dunham (21) with parents from Virginia, USA who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Augusta Truesdale (22) from New Hampton, USA who has graduated in International Relations & Modern History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Augusta Truesdale (22) from New Hampton, USA with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate in kilt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Dr Patrick Peprah Obuobi (38) from Ghana Graduated with PhD International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Dr Patrick Peprah Obuobi (38) from Ghana with family Graduated with PhD International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Aikana Williams (22) from Michigan, USA with friend Sean Omosseni (20) Graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Elinor Lang (23) and Bethan Sladen (23) from Gartmore & Gloucester. Both have graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Reflection shows the public watching the parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lots of happy graduates in the afternoon session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Xinyi Yuan (22) from China who has graduated in International Relations & Social Anthropology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ayra Rehman (21) from Delhi, India who has graduated in International Relations & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Lucy Penman (21) from Kirkcaldy who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ariel Wang (22) from China. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Very proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate holds a big bouquet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Group shot of friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Selfie to celebrate graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters Professor Michael Herzfeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Audrey Heriz-Smith (24) from Maine who has graduated in International Relations & Philosophy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rhiannon Woolford (23) from Leeds who has graduated in International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Excited looking graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

