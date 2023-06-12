Best pictures from first day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures from first day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week.

Jumping for joy are Science of Physics & Astro Physics Graduates. Left to right is Fergus Williams, Ross Carter, Chantelle Lau, Nikhil Sivanandan, Jospeh Brennan, Jack Colbeck, Ed Crtichley and Ann Nicholson.
By Neil Henderson

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the first day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards on Monday, the first of five days of ceremonies, were BSc and MA graduates.

It was also graduation day for students from the International Education Institute, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the School of Philosophical, Anthropological and Film Studies and the School of Physics and Astronomy.

In addition, 73 St Andrews University students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 – who missed in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic – took part.

The Courier photographer Steven Brown was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the first day of graduation celebrations.

Medicine Graduates (Left) Marium Zaidi (25), Jasmine Chiu (24) and Sofia Garcia Agudo (24) from Luton, Roronto Canada and Sao Paulo in Brazil.
Smiling for the parents.
Viktor Nordgren (30) with sister Claudia from Sweden / Bolivia graduating in Theoretical Physics PhD.
Graduate Ahmanni Recchi (22) from Italy with family graduating in Social Anthropology.
Happy graduates feeling proud.
Graduates mingle and meet family in St Salvators Quadrangle.
Graduated in BSc Physics, Ellie Cawley (22) from Brighton, England.
Off to St Salvator’s Quadrangle for more celebrations.
A day full of celebrating.
Proud graduates smile for the camera.
All the hard work has paid off.
Time to celebrate.
Celebrating in the sunshine.
Proud graduates.
Big smiles all day long.
Graduate in History and Film, Martin Murray (22) from Glasgow with friends and family.
Graduate MA Philosophy & Social Anthropology, Neve Peacock (21) from Lundin Links, Fife.
Very happy graduate Sophie Browning (22) from New York, graduating in Anthropology & Sustainable Development.
Proud graduates chatting and smiling.
Pipe band leave the procession from Younger Hall to St Salvator’s Quadrangle in St Andrews.
Alica Hagopian (25) (graduating another day) and Blevenn Gacel (22) graduating in Psychology & Film both from France.
Graduation procession lead by piper to St Salvator’s Quadrangle in St Andrews.
Patricia Helpap (21) graduating on Friday in Environmental Earth Science with partner and graduate Joseph Brennan (22) from the Lake District who graduated in Astro Physics.
Proud family and friends.
Student President Juan Pablo Rodriguez (23)
Laura Coffin (22) from New Hampton, USA graduates in Philosophy.
Family Celebrations at the graduation signs.
Proud parents joined the celebrations.
St Salvators Quadrangle.
Graduate in Philosophy, Luna Guan (21) from China.
Graduate in Social Anthropology (22) from Italy with partner.

 

More from Fife

Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
Helen Glassford: The Fife-based artist's new work captures images found in wonder
Cheers as Lochgelly High School Pipe Band crowned UK champions for second time in…
Police probe spate of vandalism and break-ins at Dunfermline park
Shambolics and Bombskare to headline this year's Silverburn Festival in Fife
Carer, 64, suspended for unwanted sexual advance to man in Fife
'People rely on the Tay Bridge': How are commuters preparing for a summer of…
4
Fife woman's fury over Victoria Hospital access after ill husband lay unconscious on ground…
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line
Police probe after fire started in grounds of two Kirkcaldy schools

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]