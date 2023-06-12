Best pictures from first day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

St Andrews University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the first day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries are being honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards on Monday, the first of five days of ceremonies, were BSc and MA graduates.

It was also graduation day for students from the International Education Institute, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the School of Philosophical, Anthropological and Film Studies and the School of Physics and Astronomy.

In addition, 73 St Andrews University students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 – who missed in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic – took part.

The Courier photographer Steven Brown was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the first day of graduation celebrations.