Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Michael O’Halloran: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has same ‘no messing’ approach as McDiarmid mentor Tommy Wright

The similarities between the two men are undeniable, according to the three-time cup winner who knows both well.

By Eric Nicolson
Michael O'Halloran believes Steven MacLean is cut from the same cloth as Tommy Wright.
Michael O'Halloran believes Steven MacLean is cut from the same cloth as Tommy Wright. Images: SNS.

Steven MacLean is cut from the same cloth as Tommy Wright, according to St Johnstone great, Michael O’Halloran.

And their shared “no messing approach” will serve his old Perth team-mate well as McDiarmid Park manager.

O’Halloran played alongside MacLean in the 2014 Scottish Cup-winning Saints side.

He has also been coached by him.

MacLean will be his own man now that he’s taken over from Callum Davidson.

But O’Halloran believes the influence Wright has had as a mentor is undeniable.

“I played with Macca and know what kind of character he is, so I’m sure he’ll be a success,” said the winger, whose third spell at the club was ended a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s got a great knowledge of the game.

“He was an intelligent player and if you look back at players who you shared a dressing-room with, he is one you expected to stay in the game.

“He’s a bit mad – he’s not too different to Tommy!

“I played my best football under Tommy so I responded to that.

Steven MacLean and Michael O'Halloran as team-mates.
Steven MacLean and Michael O'Halloran as team-mates. Image: SNS.

“Macca has the same old school, no messing approach and if he’s got something to say he’ll tell you straight.

“There’s no grey areas with him and I think players respond to that.

“Nobody is left in any doubt with him, he’s very clear in what he wants and the standards he’s got.

“So, yeah, there’s definitely a similarity there.

“Obviously when you play under a manager things rub off, but Macca will put his own mould on it too.

“But you’d be daft to work with top managers like he has in Scotland and England and not take bits from them.”

Good support

O’Halloran believes the MacLean-Liam Craig-Alex Cleland coaching group is a strong backroom unit.

“Macca has got a relationship with the fans and the club as well, so that’s a good starting point for him,” said the three-time cup winner.

“He’s got good people around him in Ginge and Alex, so he’s got that support from people who know the club well.

“I wish them all the best and will be hoping they do well.”

