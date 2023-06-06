Michael O’Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Michael O’Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell

The McDiarmid Park great is a three-time cup winner.

By Eric Nicolson
Michael O'Halloran might get a chance for a final farewell in David Wotherspoon's testimonial.
Michael O'Halloran might get a chance for a final farewell in David Wotherspoon's testimonial. Images: SNS.

Michael O’Halloran hopes to pull on a St Johnstone strip one more time.

The three-time cup winner has been released by the Perth club after spending the second half of last season on loan with Cove Rangers.

Unlike with fellow McDiarmid Park great, David Wotherspoon, there was no shock factor when O’Halloran’s name appeared on the list of players who haven’t been offered a new contract.

The former Rangers forward knows he needs a fresh challenge.

But he still wants to return for a final farewell and take part in a testimonial game for Wotherspoon or Murray Davidson.

“I knew I had to go away and play earlier in the season, so I knew I wouldn’t be staying beyond this summer,” said O’Halloran.

“It wasn’t a surprise when I spoke to Macca.

“We had a nice chat and both agreed that I need to move on.

Michael O'Halloran didn't get many first team opportunities last season.
Michael O’Halloran didn’t get many first team opportunities last season. Image: SNS.

“I’ve had three spells at St Johnstone and some great times.

“So it’s sad that it ended and has ended without getting a chance to say goodbye to the supporters.

“Spoony is getting a testimonial and Muzz has one too so you never know one of them might invite me back.

“If they give me the shout I’d definitely want to play because it would be nice, I played with them for so long I’d like to support them.

“And if that happened it would be a good chance to end things at McDiarmid myself, saying goodbye as well.”

End of an era

Combined with the exits of Wotherspoon and Davidson, O’Halloran’s departure has an end of an era feel about it.

“It has been a great time in my career and my life,” he said.

“When I first signed I didn’t think it would have been possible to win three trophies.

“I played in some different teams, some great teams – the first team when I was on loan, I was one of the younger ones and that was a great set of boys.

“Then towards the end, when we won the double, it was another group – a younger group – so it was completely different.

“So I have great memories of the cups, Europe, top six finishes and some great days along the way.”

2014 highlight

O’Halloran was a late substitute in the Scottish Cup half of the 2021 double and stayed on the bench for the League Cup victory at Hampden.

It’s no surprise his favourite final was the Celtic Park triumph against Dundee United that ended Saints’ century-plus trophy drought.

“Personally, the 2014 Scottish Cup was the highlight,” he said.

“The double was incredible and I don’t think any club of St Johnstone’s size will do that ever again.

“But there were no fans there and that’s why 2014 was so special – we were able to celebrate it properly.

“Going through Perth on the bus with tens of thousands of supporters in the street, celebrating in the town over the weekend and everything.

“It was just incredible.

“Nobody can ever take the achievement of the double away but I think we’ll always feel sadness that we didn’t get the opportunity to celebrate it properly with the fans.

“It was a huge shame the lads who hadn’t done it before never got the full experience of the whole city celebrating.”

O’Halloran doesn’t have a fixed idea of where he sees himself playing next.

“I just want to go somewhere and enjoy my football again because the last 12 months or so have been frustrating,” he said.

“I have been fit and ready to play but didn’t get many opportunities and I can’t really say why.

“It’s not great when you are training all week knowing you won’t play, but I just want to look to the future now.

“So I will see what’s out there over the next few weeks and months. It’s about playing somewhere where I’ll be happy. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callumn Morrison, Scott Tiffoney, Jay Henderson and Matty Kennedy - could one of them end up at St Johnstone?
5 wingers St Johnstone could target, including two Perth old boys, a play-off star…
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United…
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair backed to be St Johnstone number 1 by Montrose star
Robbie Deas has signed for Kilmarnock.
One-time St Johnstone transfer target Robbie Deas signs for Kilmarnock from ICT
Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals.
Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and…
Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey
(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
Ian Flaherty has left St Johnstone.
St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue
Stevie May and Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone star Stevie May knew Steven MacLean would make an impact as boss…
David Wotherspoon with his daughters after his last game for St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: David Wotherspoon is a local legend who reached every nook and cranny…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]