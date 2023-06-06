Michael O’Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael O’Halloran hopes to pull on a St Johnstone strip one more time.

The three-time cup winner has been released by the Perth club after spending the second half of last season on loan with Cove Rangers.

Unlike with fellow McDiarmid Park great, David Wotherspoon, there was no shock factor when O’Halloran’s name appeared on the list of players who haven’t been offered a new contract.

The former Rangers forward knows he needs a fresh challenge.

But he still wants to return for a final farewell and take part in a testimonial game for Wotherspoon or Murray Davidson.

“I knew I had to go away and play earlier in the season, so I knew I wouldn’t be staying beyond this summer,” said O’Halloran.

“It wasn’t a surprise when I spoke to Macca.

“We had a nice chat and both agreed that I need to move on.

“I’ve had three spells at St Johnstone and some great times.

“So it’s sad that it ended and has ended without getting a chance to say goodbye to the supporters.

“Spoony is getting a testimonial and Muzz has one too so you never know one of them might invite me back.

“If they give me the shout I’d definitely want to play because it would be nice, I played with them for so long I’d like to support them.

“And if that happened it would be a good chance to end things at McDiarmid myself, saying goodbye as well.”

End of an era

Combined with the exits of Wotherspoon and Davidson, O’Halloran’s departure has an end of an era feel about it.

“It has been a great time in my career and my life,” he said.

“When I first signed I didn’t think it would have been possible to win three trophies.

“I played in some different teams, some great teams – the first team when I was on loan, I was one of the younger ones and that was a great set of boys.

“Then towards the end, when we won the double, it was another group – a younger group – so it was completely different.

“So I have great memories of the cups, Europe, top six finishes and some great days along the way.”

2014 highlight

O’Halloran was a late substitute in the Scottish Cup half of the 2021 double and stayed on the bench for the League Cup victory at Hampden.

It’s no surprise his favourite final was the Celtic Park triumph against Dundee United that ended Saints’ century-plus trophy drought.

“Personally, the 2014 Scottish Cup was the highlight,” he said.

“The double was incredible and I don’t think any club of St Johnstone’s size will do that ever again.

“But there were no fans there and that’s why 2014 was so special – we were able to celebrate it properly.

“Going through Perth on the bus with tens of thousands of supporters in the street, celebrating in the town over the weekend and everything.

“It was just incredible.

“Nobody can ever take the achievement of the double away but I think we’ll always feel sadness that we didn’t get the opportunity to celebrate it properly with the fans.

“It was a huge shame the lads who hadn’t done it before never got the full experience of the whole city celebrating.”

Michael O’Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great https://t.co/3O4dl69K3V pic.twitter.com/wwHMUVYKvM — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 27, 2023

O’Halloran doesn’t have a fixed idea of where he sees himself playing next.

“I just want to go somewhere and enjoy my football again because the last 12 months or so have been frustrating,” he said.

“I have been fit and ready to play but didn’t get many opportunities and I can’t really say why.

“It’s not great when you are training all week knowing you won’t play, but I just want to look to the future now.

“So I will see what’s out there over the next few weeks and months. It’s about playing somewhere where I’ll be happy. That’s what I’m looking for.”