News Angus & The Mearns

Domino’s Forfar: ‘I want to bring £350,000 investment and 30 jobs to town’ says businessman behind bid

Henry Dawes already operates successful Domino's Pizza franchises in Dundee and Arbroath but has divided locals with his choice of Forfar location.

By Graham Brown
The empty Castle Street shop is directly next door to Dino's Kebab House. Image: Google Maps

The entrepreneur behind the bid to bring a Domino’s pizza outlet to Forfar says he hopes the plan will create 30 new jobs for the Angus town.

Henry Dawes already operates successful Dundee and Arbroath franchises of the international chain.

But he has found himself caught up in a planning battle to create his latest branch in Forfar town centre.

Shop empty for two years

The businessman’s chosen site of a former Blockbuster video shop on Castle Street is directly next door to rival independent takeaway Dino’s.

Angus Council is yet to make a decision on the application.

But Mr Dawes, who grew up in Dundee, dismissed the controversy around the chosen location.

“I’m not opening in Forfar to hurt anyone’s business,” said the 44-year-old.

“I’m opening because I think there’s a demand – and the customers will tell me if I am correct in thinking that.

“As the local Domino’s Pizza franchisee in Dundee and Arbroath I’m very keen to bring the option of Domino’s Pizza to the people of Forfar.

The former charity shop on Castle Street has been empty for two years. Image: Google

“I identified a couple of sites prior to this one but unfortunately they didn’t quite fit with the policies of the planners.

“However I’m hopeful Castle Street will allow us to help a town centre building in need of refurbishment and create 30 new jobs for the area.

“The property has been marketed for over two years with very little interest.

“It is in a state of disrepair with asbestos roofing we’ll remove and upgrade.

“The location is nothing to do with being near competition,” he said.

“Our business is predominantly delivery – 80% – so we are mainly concerned with finding somewhere visible, central and of the correct size.

“Also a wider variety of offers and products in the town centre is ultimately good for the customer.”

Investment plans

He added: “Having grown up in Dundee I’m keen to only invest in a way that improves areas both economically and aesthetically.”

The town centre plan emerged after planners rejected the conversion of a former Mace grocery store on St James Road.

An appeal against the decision was dropped.

There has been a mixed reaction to the prospect of the global name moving in beside the long-established local independent.

Dino’s owner Ali Kaya fears it could risk jobs at the 20-year-old family business as it continues to combat rising costs.

He previously branded the rival bid “a bit cheeky”.

Dino’s has five full-time drivers and around a dozen full or part-time staff.

