Michael O’Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Michael O’Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great

By Eric Nicolson
February 27 2023, 1.26pm
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.

Michael O’Halloran has almost certainly played his last game for St Johnstone.

The 32-year-old’s contract is up in the summer and it’s hard to see him earning a new one while on loan with Championship strugglers, Cove Rangers.

As he pointed out after making his Cove debut at Morton on Saturday, O’Halloran has only featured in the Premiership as a substitute this season.

He’s been the definition of a fringe player.

A big chunk of 2021/22 was forgettable too.

But none of that takes away from the fact that O’Halloran will go down as a Saints legend – one of only three players to win three trophies with the Perth club.

Courier Sport picks out a top 10 for a forward who was almost unplayable at his best.

1 – Off the mark: Forfar, February 2014

This was O’Halloran’s first start and it produced a first goal.

The signing from Bolton Wanderers was up and running as a St Johnstone player and it was an early round goal-scoring contribution to what would turn into a drought-ending Scottish Cup triumph for Saints.

2 – Cup-winning starter: Dundee United, May 2014

O’Halloran’s wasn’t a man of the match performance at Celtic Park by any stretch of the imagination but he stuck to his duties diligently, getting Saints up the pitch regularly before being replaced by Lee Croft.

Medal number one was his.

He’d win two more but only got eight minutes off the bench against Hibs at Hampden and was an unused substitute when Saints won the first part of their 2021 double by defeating Livingston.

Michael O’Halloran won the Scottish Cup twice with Saints. Image: SNS.

3 – A deadly double: Motherwell, October 2014

It wasn’t until O’Halloran’s first full season that he became a consistent goalscorer for Saints.

After being caught in possession to gift Motherwell the lead on a Friday night at McDiarmid Park, he scored two superb goals, one of them described as a “thing of beauty” by manager Tommy Wright.

4 – A long-range winner: St Mirren, December 2014

The Motherwell goals started a run of five in five games, with a winner in Paisley ending that streak.

This one was a collector’s item for O’Halloran – a long-range strike.

5 – Two at Tannadice: Dundee United, February 2015

Stevie May isn’t the only St Johnstone forward with a double to his name at away to United in recent years.

Two crosses from the right and two clinical finishes secured O’Halloran’s team an important away win.

They would end up pipping United for a place in Europe on the last day of the season and he’d hit the 10-goal mark for the campaign.

6 – The career-changer: Rangers, September 2015

This was the game that changed O’Halloran’s life.

He was a force of nature at Ibrox as Saints ruthlessly put Mark Warburton’s (then unbeaten) Rangers to the sword on live terrestrial TV.

O’Halloran’s goal put Saints 3-0 up.

He gave two Rangers centre-halves a head-start when a ball was played over the top but out-sprinted both and slotted the ball past Wes Foderingham with his left foot.

It was no doubt the night Warburton decided to sign O’Halloran, who was sold by Saints for £500,000 a few months later.

If peak O’Halloran is the question, the first few months of the 2015/16 season is the answer.

7 – Back where he belonged: Kilmarnock, August 2017

After an largely unsuccessful and demoralising season-and-a-half at Ibrox, O’Halloran was back where he was happiest for a six-month loan – in the blue and white of St Johnstone.

Well, and the blue and yellow, because the next highlight is an opening day winner away to Killie.

It was the second last minute when O’Halloran weaved his way from the left side of the box to the right before finishing low past Jamie MacDonald.

Another five goals in five games hot streak had begun and O’Halloran got the Premiership player of the month award for August.

8 – Keeping Saints in the cup: Motherwell, November 2020

The start of O’Halloran’s third spell with Saints was pretty anti-climactic – there were just three goals in 18 months.

And after Callum Davidson took over as manager, you wouldn’t describe him as one of the key men in 2020/21.

But he featured 36 times and certainly came up with some key performances.

Top of that list has to go a man of the match display in a then unfamiliar wing-back role at Fir Park.

He set-up both Saints’ goals in a 2-1 comeback win and if the Motherwell defender he was up against that day, Ricky Lamie, has had a tougher afternoon as a professional footballer since I’d be very surprised.

The victory sent Saints into the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

9 – The impact sub: Rangers, April 2021

Another O’Halloran contribution to the cup double worthy of note was the one he made as a substitute in the Scottish Cup last eight clash with Rangers.

Even though he came on with just 15 minutes left of normal time, he was arguably Saints’ most influential outfield player that night.

Starters, Stevie May and Guy Melamed hadn’t really made an impression but O’Halloran’s direct running kept Borna Barisic occupied in extra-time and forced the corner that led to perhaps the most famous Saints goal of all-time.

10 – The last hurrah: Rangers, September 2021

O’Halloran’s last goal for St Johnstone was one of his best.

He started the 2021/22 season well – scoring against Galatasaray and starring in tandem with Glenn Middleton in the 1-1 draw with LASK in Klagenfurt.

Then the opening goal at McDiarmid to put Saints in front of his old club was vintage O’Halloran, showcasing the pace, close control and lethal finishing ability that made him one of the stars of Scottish football six years earlier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented