Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council’s budget gap has widened within months to stand at a staggering £60m.

That is the sum authority chiefs predict will be the financial shortfall in the next three years.

It comes as residents wait to see what their council tax rise will be when councillors meet on Thursday to decide this year’s budget.

Cuts and closures

But locals in Kirriemuir and Monifieth have already learned their recycling centres will close.

Sidlaw communities are to be left out on a limb by a decision to axe three local bus routes.

It will leave Tealing, Murroes, Auchterhouse and Bridgefoot without any public transport.

The deepening financial crisis was revealed at a budget briefing in Forfar on Monday.

Council chief executive Margo Williamson and finance director Ian Lorimer joined SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside and finance spokesman Bill Duff in setting out the financial challenges.

‘Unprecedented’ challenge

Mr Lorimer said the council will make savings of £13.3m in 2023/24 in the face of balance sheet pressures on an ‘unprecedented’ scale.

In the last decade, Angus has shaved £78 million from its budget.

But the financial landscape is even darker than the stark picture he painted in November with predictions of a £52m funding gap.

Over the next three years it is now projected to be £60m.

Leader’s pledge

SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside said: “Families across Angus are suffering due to the unprecedented inflationary pressures on household budgets and hugely inflated energy costs.

“Those cost pressures also impact on the finances of the council, leaving us with difficult decisions as we strive to find the right balance between cutting costs and delivering the services which are vital to our communities.

“We have been prudent and fair in the construction of the budget.”

The leader highlighted a planned £1m of extra cash for low carbon and biodoversity projects.

And she said the council will continue its support of the pioneering Glen Clova project for vulnerable female offenders.

“No one wants to hear that council tax will rise or that services will be cut, but we must face the reality of the financial situation,” said Ms Whiteside.

“We must find ways to reduce costs, but our priority must always remain protecting the most vulnerable in Angus and tackling poverty.”

Below Scottish average

Finance spokesman Mr Duff said: “Angus Council rents and council tax are already significantly below the national average.”

Councillors recently approved a 4% rent rise for Angus tenants.

“The cost pressures on the services which are partly paid for from council tax are however the severest ever seen and an increase in council tax is therefore unavoidable.”

But the administration figures declined to be drawn on whether Angus residents can expect a rise in the order of the 4.75% agreed by Dundee City Council last week.

The current Band D rate in Angus is £1242.14.

The full council meeting to set the Angus budget takes place on Thursday and will be shared live on Angus Council’s You Tube channel.