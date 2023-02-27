Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting

By Graham Brown
February 27 2023, 1.41pm Updated: February 27 2023, 5.34pm
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s budget gap has widened within months to stand at a staggering £60m.

That is the sum authority chiefs predict will be the financial shortfall in the next three years.

It comes as residents wait to see what their council tax rise will be when councillors meet on Thursday to decide this year’s budget.

Cuts and closures

But locals in Kirriemuir and Monifieth have already learned their recycling centres will close.

Sidlaw communities are to be left out on a limb by a decision to axe three local bus routes.

It will leave Tealing, Murroes, Auchterhouse and Bridgefoot without any public transport.

Kirriemuir recycling centre
Kirriemuir recycling centre is to shut under Angus Council budget cuts. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The deepening financial crisis was revealed at a budget briefing in Forfar on Monday.

Council chief executive Margo Williamson and finance director Ian Lorimer joined SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside and finance spokesman Bill Duff in setting out the financial challenges.

‘Unprecedented’ challenge

Mr Lorimer said the council will make savings of £13.3m in 2023/24 in the face of  balance sheet pressures on an ‘unprecedented’ scale.

In the last decade, Angus has shaved £78 million from its budget.

But the financial landscape is even darker than the stark picture he painted in November with predictions of a £52m funding gap.

Over the next three years it is now projected to be £60m.

Leader’s pledge

SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside said: “Families across Angus are suffering due to the unprecedented inflationary pressures on household budgets and hugely inflated energy costs.

“Those cost pressures also impact on the finances of the council, leaving us with difficult decisions as we strive to find the right balance between cutting costs and delivering the services which are vital to our communities.

“We have been prudent and fair in the construction of the budget.”

The leader highlighted a planned £1m of extra cash for low carbon and biodoversity projects.

Councillor Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And she said the council will continue its support of the pioneering Glen Clova project for vulnerable female offenders.

“No one wants to hear that council tax will rise or that services will be cut, but we must face the reality of the financial situation,” said Ms Whiteside.

“We must find ways to reduce costs, but our priority must always remain protecting the most vulnerable in Angus and tackling poverty.”

Below Scottish average

Finance spokesman Mr Duff said: “Angus Council rents and council tax are already significantly below the national average.”

Councillors recently approved a 4% rent rise for Angus tenants.

“The cost pressures on the services which are partly paid for from council tax are however the severest ever seen and an increase in council tax is therefore unavoidable.”

But the administration figures declined to be drawn on whether Angus residents can expect a rise in the order of the 4.75% agreed by Dundee City Council last week.

The current Band D rate in Angus is £1242.14.

The full council meeting to set the Angus budget takes place on Thursday and will be shared live on Angus Council’s You Tube channel.

 

