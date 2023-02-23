Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee households are set to pay significantly more in council tax from April after a 4.75% increase was approved.

The new rate will see residents in band D properties pay £67.40 more each year, from £1,419.03 to £1486.43.

Those in Band A — the lowest — will see a £44.93 rise, while Band H homes — the highest — will see a £165.14 rise.

The rise was confirmed at a special meeting of Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee on Thursday.

The new rate will come into effect on April 1 for the 2023/24 financial year.

Use our tool below to see how much the annual council tax cost will change.

The figures do not include water and sewerage charges.

It comes as households across the country battle soaring costs of essentials such as food and energy while mortgage interest rates have also spiked.

Meanwhile wages are rising at only a fraction of the recent inflation rate of 10-11%.