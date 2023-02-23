Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?

It seemed like an easy question until we asked John Swinney for a straight answer.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 23 2023, 6.25pm
Photo of Derek Healey
It seemed like an easy question until we asked John Swinney for a straight answer.

It seemed like an easy question until we asked John Swinney for a straight answer.

Why did Perthshire’s two SNP MSPs vote against a motion calling for the long-delayed dualling of the A9 to be treated as an urgent priority?

The deputy first minister’s Perthshire North constituency is cut in half by the route and many residents living in southern neighbour Jim Fairlie’s patch also use the road.

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire and a local Perthshire farmer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The £3 billion project will see improvements to the link from Perth to Inverness.

But Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, a Fife MSP, recently confirmed an SNP promise to dual major sections of the road by 2025 will now not be met.

During a debate at Holyrood earlier this week, Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing was the only SNP politician who ignored party enforcers to join criticism over the delay.

Serious safety implications

A Scottish Conservative motion stated the failure to deliver on the promise is a “betrayal” and pointed to the “vital importance” of the route to local communities.

It noted the “serious safety implications” of failing to see through the commitment.

The A9 dualling is being delayed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The motion also called on the government to provide a specific date for when a revised timetable for the work will be published.

A Labour call for urgent progress was also voted down by the SNP.

Questions not addressed

The Courier asked Mr Swinney and Mr Farilie why they voted against the motions.

We also asked both MSPs for their thoughts on Mr Ewing’s position and why they did not take a similar stand on behalf of their own constituents.

Mr Fairlie did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Swinney’s team initially provided a lengthy response that did not directly address any of the questions we asked.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

But in a bizarre twist, after The Courier pressed for Mr Swinney to answer the points raised, his office refused to comment and asked to “withdraw” his earlier remarks.

No further explanation has been offered for the pair’s votes.

Warning of more deaths

There have been a total of 59 deaths on the A9 since 2011.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said it is “striking” that no SNP MSP representing any of the affected areas was prepared to come to the chamber to “defend their government’s record on the A9”.

Mr Fraser was involved in a head-on collision in 1990 on a single carriageway stretch on the road near Carrbridge and spent weeks in hospital with multiple fractures.

Murdo Fraser, MSP of Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

He said: “I am afraid that there will be more deaths this year, next year and every year after until the dual carriageway is completed.

“Those deaths will be deaths of our constituents.

“They might be deaths of our friends, members of our families or—perish the thought—even one of us.

“I asked SNP members to stand with us, ditch the Greens, and put their country and their constituents before their party interests, push ahead with the project and save lives but sadly this did not happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: Supplied
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented