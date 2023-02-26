Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir and Monifieth recycling centres are set for closure under Angus Council budget plans.

Teacher numbers, school meals and investment in tackling anti-social behaviour are all lined up to be targeted.

The axing of two local bus services will leave a string of Sidlaws communities without public transport.

And planned increases include a near doubling of the cost to plug an EV into a council charger as well as a 33% hike in the annual garden waste fee.

But controversial car parking charges will remain suspended.

And the authority’s SNP administration say they will pump an extra million pounds into fixing the area’s roads and invest further in the drive to net zero.

A so-called tourist tax on Angus visitors is also to be considered by the ruling group.

Budget briefing

The administration will set out its spending plans in a budget briefing on Monday.

Those have been drawn up against the background of a £52 million deficit the council faces in the next three years.

Authority finance director Ian Lorimer previously delivered a stark warning over the scale of the financial challenges facing Angus.

Key areas

Schools

The removal of specialist art and PE teachers from Angus primaries from 2024/25 to save £300k.

£200k efficiency saving around free school meals.

Recycling centres

Monifieth and Kirriemuir to close, general waste to return to Carnoustie.

In 2017, the two locations faced the axe but were saved in a surprise u-turn by the then alliance administration.

The moves will save around £100k per annum.

Bus services

Stagecoach services 137, 138 and 139 to be dropped in £137k cost-cutting measure.

It would leave Auchterhouse, Bridgefoot, Tealing, Murroes and surrounding areas without any access to public transport.

In their place, the council plan to pilot a dial-a-ride type scheme using a smaller bus with no set timetable.

Bin charges

Green (garden waste) charge up from £30 to 40.

Departmental chiefs say that still compares favourably to neighbouring councils.

Councillors previously agreed an 11% jump in commercial waste charges.

EV charging

Up from £0.23 to £0.41 per kw/h.

Officers say that is comparable to private sector rates.

Other spending areas

£200k budget cut in economic development services and staffing.

£135k reduction in Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) services. This could see a reduction in the number of ASBOs the council applies for.

£1m budget reduction in the Vibrant Communities budget over the next two years – a 64% cut.

Areas of investment

A £150k increase in welfare rights support for council tenants and a new £100k investment from affordable housing revenue to support climate change and net zero targets are planned.

There will be an extra million pounds – a 23% rise – spent on crumbling Angus roads.

A feasibility study is to be launched into the taxation of second homes and long empty properties.

And the administration group also intends to examine the possibility of a tourism levy.

It was a controversial issue when the council was previously asked for its view on an additional bed-night charge for visitors to the area.

The ruling group is not expected to reveal its proposed council tax increase until the budget-setting meeting on Thursday.

Angus will be the final Courier country council to set its 2023/24 rate with increases for Dundee (4.75%) and Fife (5%) already approved.

Perth and Kinross Council set their budget on Wednesday when a 3% rise is expected to be agreed.