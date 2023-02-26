Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget

By Graham Brown
February 26 2023, 11.36am
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir and Monifieth recycling centres are set for closure under Angus Council budget plans.

Teacher numbers, school meals and investment in tackling anti-social behaviour are all lined up to be targeted.

The axing of two local bus services will leave a string of Sidlaws communities without public transport.

And planned increases include a near doubling of the cost to plug an EV into a council charger as well as a 33% hike in the annual garden waste fee.

But controversial car parking charges will remain suspended.

And the authority’s SNP administration say they will pump an extra million pounds into fixing the area’s roads and invest further in the drive to net zero.

A so-called tourist tax on Angus visitors is also to be considered by the ruling group.

Angus parking meters
Covers are set to remain on parking meters which have been out of action for three years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Budget briefing

The administration will set out its spending plans in a budget briefing on Monday.

Those have been drawn up against the background of a £52 million deficit the council faces in the next three years.

Authority finance director Ian Lorimer previously delivered a stark warning over the scale of the financial challenges facing Angus.

Key areas

Schools

The removal of specialist art and PE teachers from Angus primaries from 2024/25 to save £300k.

£200k efficiency saving around free school meals.

Recycling centres

Monifieth and Kirriemuir to close, general waste to return to Carnoustie.

In 2017, the two locations faced the axe but were saved in a surprise u-turn by the then alliance administration.

The moves will save around £100k per annum.

Bus services

Stagecoach services 137, 138 and 139 to be dropped in £137k cost-cutting measure.

It would leave Auchterhouse, Bridgefoot, Tealing, Murroes and surrounding areas without any access to public transport.

In their place, the council plan to pilot a dial-a-ride type scheme using a smaller bus with no set timetable.

Sidlaws communities could be left without public transport.

Bin charges

Green (garden waste) charge up from £30 to 40.

Departmental chiefs say that still compares favourably to neighbouring councils.

Councillors previously agreed an 11% jump in commercial waste charges.

EV charging

Up from £0.23 to £0.41 per kw/h.

Officers say that is comparable to private sector rates.

Other spending areas

£200k budget cut in economic development services and staffing.

£135k reduction in Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) services. This could see a reduction in the number of ASBOs the council applies for.

£1m budget reduction in the Vibrant Communities budget over the next two years – a 64% cut.

Areas of investment

A £150k increase in welfare rights support for council tenants and a new £100k investment from affordable housing revenue to support climate change and net zero targets are planned.

There will be an extra million pounds – a 23% rise – spent on crumbling Angus roads.

Beth Whiteside leader of Angus Council
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A feasibility study is to be launched into the taxation of second homes and long empty properties.

And the administration group also intends to examine the possibility of a tourism levy.

It was a controversial issue when the council was previously asked for its view on an additional bed-night charge for visitors to the area.

The ruling group is not expected to reveal its proposed council tax increase until the budget-setting meeting on Thursday.

Angus will be the final Courier country council to set its 2023/24 rate with increases for Dundee (4.75%) and Fife (5%) already approved.

Perth and Kinross Council set their budget on Wednesday when a 3% rise is expected to be agreed.

 

Tags

Conversation

