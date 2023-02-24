Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike

By Claire Warrender
February 24 2023, 5.02pm
Fife Council energy bills revealed
Council tax in Fife will increase by 5% after the Conservatives and Lib Dems backed David Ross's proposals. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife Council has revealed the impact of soaring energy costs on services as it defends a 5% rise in council tax next year.

Its fleet of bin lorries cost almost £200,000 more to run last year compared to 2021-22, as bills jumped by 12%.

And the cost of heating and lighting the region’s schools also spiralled.

The cost of emptying Fife’s bins has soared in the last year. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, materials used to maintain roads soared by a massive 45%.

Residents living in band D properties will have to shell out £1385.18 in council tax next year – an extra £65.96 – after the increase was agreed by councillors this week.

Other bands will increase proportionally.

The Labour administration blamed the move on rampant inflation, saying it was pushing up the cost of running all vital services.

SNP leader David Alexander claimed the increase was unjustified, with many people already struggling to pay rising household bills.

But the local authority has now released examples of how energy costs are affecting its budget.

‘Nobody likes paying bigger bills but budgets are squeezed’

The cost of emptying Fife’s bins rocketed by £194,010 last year.

Each bin lorry cost £6,467 more to run and there are 30 lorries.

Fife Council energy bills have increased. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Meanwhile the cost of heating one Fife high school almost doubled in a year with the gas bill soaring from less than £150,000 to nearly £300,000.

And electricity costs across all 169 schools are expected to increase by a whopping 59% next year.

Energy bills in Fife schools are soaring. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Administration leader David Ross said: “Nobody likes paying bigger bills.

“But Fife Council is affected by increasing inflation rates just like households and businesses.

“Our energy bills and service costs are soaring, while more and more people are turning to us for help.

“Inevitably, our budgets are squeezed.”

Increase needed to avoid service cuts and job losses

Mr Ross added: “We’ve tried to limit increases in rent and council tax as far as possible.

“But an increase is necessary to avoid damaging service reductions and job losses.”

Unlike several other councils, including Dundee, Fife has not had to cut services this year.

Fife council leader David Ross
David Ross revealed Fife Council energy bills. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Ross says that would not have been possible without a 5% council tax rise,” he said,

“Next year we would have had to cut twice as much money from our services or put up council tax twice as high.”

Fife’s SNP group had proposed limiting the council tax rise to 3% and making up the shortfall by using the authority’s reserve budget.

Mr Alexander said: “There is absolutely no need for a 5% rise in council tax when inflation and the cost of living are biting as hard as they are,”

Tags

Conversation

