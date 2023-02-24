MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions

By Morag Lindsay
February 24 2023, 5.24pm
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
Kate Forbes has faced a bruising week, but still emerged on top in the polls. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Ask anyone what’s the worst thing politicians do and there’s a good chance they’ll say ‘not give a direct answer to a direct question’.

The wriggling, the obfuscating, the running out the clock… All tried and tested tactics, which have long angered voters and fuelled suspicions that the slippery beggars all have something to hide.

Jeremy Paxman famously asked Michael Howard the same question – “Did you threaten to overrule him?” – 12 times in one 90-second exchange.

I don’t know if we ever got a yes or no. But I do know the non-answer is as much a staple of the ministerial interview today as it was in 1997.

But what if it’s the very thing that’s been keeping the wheels on all this time?

The writer Morag Lindsay next to a quote: "Kate Forbes can now legitimately say "I’ve answered those questions, now let’s talk about my policies"."

Because SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes spent the past week giving direct answers to direct questions.

And it sent Scottish politics into meltdown.

Polling questions impact of Kate Forbes’ comments

The Finance Secretary’s response to questions about same-sex marriage, gender reform and children born out of wedlock – and more specifically how they square with the teachings of her church – threw spanner after spanner into the works of her campaign to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

Or so we supposed.

Nicola Sturgeon and Kate Forbes in the Scottish Parliament.
Kate Forbes has worked closely with Nicola Sturgeon but will questions over her faith derail her bid to replace her? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A succession of prominent MSPs and MPs who had previously backed Forbes’ bid withdrew their support. Activists and ordinary people took to Twitter to condemn her statements. ‘Forbes finished’, the headlines declared.

Except, here’s the thing. Her answers don’t appear to have done her leadership bid any harm.

The first poll of the contest, released on Friday morning, puts Kate Forbes out in front.

The survey of 1,001 SNP members has her on 28%, eight points ahead of the perceived front-runner Humza Yousaf, while Ash Regan trails on 7%

The race is far from over. The largest chunk – 31% – are undecided, while another 14% favour none of the above. But just 5% think the new leader’s faith or personal beliefs are important.

Hamza Yousaf speaks to the media.
Polling has Hamza Yousaf behind Kate Forbes in the race. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

And it rather gives the lie to the reports of comments from Kate Forbes campaign team on Monday – that the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch had “f***ed it” before she’d even got it started.

Kate Forbes did not shy from questions of Christianity

I listened to an interesting interview with Tim Farron on Thursday.

Remember him?

Na probably not. He was the short-lived, ill-fated Liberal Democrat leader, who quit after just two years, saying it was impossible to remain a political leader AND be faithful to the Bible.

Farron, an evangelical Christian, had tied himself in knots trying to avoid giving a direct answer to the question of whether he considered gay sex a sin.

He’s now professing admiration for the way Kate Forbes, a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland, answered similar questions head-on, without compromising her beliefs.

Tim Farron at a public event.
Like Kate Forbes, Tim Farron was asked difficult questions about his religious beliefs.

She can still win the SNP leadership, he says.

By addressing the issues, she has demonstrated that she will not shy from difficult topics.

She has shown voters they can trust her. That she’s honest.

Kate Forbes can now legitimately say “I’ve answered those questions, now let’s talk about my policies”.

The polls suggest he’s got a point.

Kate Forbes stands by her beliefs, do you?

For what it’s worth I’m uneasy with Kate Forbes’ answers.

The SNP are not just electing a leader, they are deciding on our next First Minister.

Kate Forbes in the Scottish Parliament
Kate Forbes – First Minister in waiting? Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Like Nicola Sturgeon before them, the next FM will be a figurehead for Scotland. And their beliefs – religious and otherwise – will play an outsized role in the direction of the country.

I have friends in same sex marriages. In their shoes I’d be hurt that this is even a topic for discussion. I thought we had moved on.

I have friends who are making an excellent job of raising their children without the need for a wedding ring or a marriage certificate. And fair play to them. The last time I looked it wasn’t 1953.

I’m uneasy about the hornets’ nest her answers have kicked over too.

I’m sure many of those racing to Kate Forbes’ defence this week have sincere concerns about free speech and religious intolerance.

But you don’t have to dig too deep into the social media posts of others to suspect their agitation has less to do with deeply-held beliefs in the tenets of the Free Church of Scotland and more to do with culture wars and opportunism.

So maybe this is going to be one of those ‘careful what you wish for’ situations.

Maybe we’ve been crying out for politicians to JUST ANSWER THE BLOODY QUESTION when all this time their failure to do so, their determination to play the game, was the trait that kept things ticking along, kept us from going for one another’s throats.

But Kate Forbes did not shy from giving honest answers to awkward questions this week.

You might not like what she had to say. I don’t. But she has energised the SNP leadership campaign. And maybe it’s time more of us had the courage to stand up for our beliefs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pandemic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in isolation during lockdown.. Dundee. . Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I can't 'move on' from the pandemic - am I the only…
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
Before and after photos of Lynne Hogan, before and after her Botox treatment.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my…
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
you g girl playing violin
RICHARD NEVILLE: Sistema Scotland changes lives - I've seen it and I won't forget…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding
2
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?
4
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are vying to be the next SNP leader.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented