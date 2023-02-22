Perthshire’s John Swinney ‘profoundly’ disagrees with Kate Forbes’ views on gay marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire’s John Swinney ‘profoundly’ disagrees with Kate Forbes’ views on gay marriage

By Andy Philip
February 22 2023, 12.30pm Updated: February 22 2023, 2.35pm
John Swinney spoke out in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
John Swinney spoke out in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Deputy First Minister John Swinney “profoundly” disagrees with the religious stance taken by SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes on same-sex marriage law in the latest set-back in her bid to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

The Perthshire MSP spoke out after a troubled start for Ms Forbes’ campaign, which only began on Monday morning.

Since then, high-profile backers have U-turned in response to her saying she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. She has also said having children outside of marriage is “wrong according to my faith”.

Forty-eight hours after the launch, Dundee-based Humza Yousaf is the frontrunner.

The Courier revealed on Tuesday that his campaign might not keep a space for Ms Forbes.

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth pledges support

On Wednesday morning, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, said she is backing Mr Yousaf.

Support for Kate Forbes has been dented.

Speaking earlier, Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland: “I am a man of deep Christian faith, but I don’t hold the same views that Kate has set out in the course of the last couple of days.

“I think it has been unhelpful that the debate has been focused on the question of faith, because in my view it has got nothing to do with faith.

“The Church of Scotland undertakes same-sex marriage, and I warmly congratulate and compliment the Church of Scotland on getting carefully to that position over some years.”

Mr Swinney stressed Ms Forbes is entitled to her view, but added: “If Kate wants to set out those views, with which I profoundly disagree despite being a man of deep faith, then the party membership will make their judgment about those views and whether they think those views are appropriate for someone to hold if they are leader of the SNP and first minister.”

Perthshire’s Jim Fairlie backs Kate Forbes

In another sign of splits in the region, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie said Ms Forbes has “gone up” in is estimations.

“I have two wonderful daughters, both born out of wedlock and both now adults with their own views,” he wrote.

“On these points Kate Forbes and I fundamentally disagree, but what we both agree on is that we are both committed to defending those rights, therefore we must also defend the right of religious belief.”

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, the third contender, Ash Regan, declared her support for same-sex marriage.

She said people should be able to marry the person they love, adding “just don’t marry the wrong person”, as she had “been there, done that” – but is “thankfully” still friends with her former partner.

Humza Yousaf on faith

Mr Yousaf, a Muslim, said he will not use his faith as a basis to legislate.

He told Times Radio: “I couldn’t come on the programme in all sincerity and tell you I am able to change what Islam says about gay marriage or gay sex.

“But the question is do people use the basis of their faith when legislating? I haven’t done so, I wouldn’t do so because I don’t believe that is the job of legislators and policy makers.”

Humza Yousaf launched his bid to become first minister. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf has also promised to challenge the UK Government over its decision to block new laws reforming the gender recognition process in Scotland.

The law was the spark which forced opponent Ms Regan to quit the Scottish Government in protest.

Ms Forbes missed that crucial vote while on maternity leave but said she does not support it.

That stance led to hints from Mr Yousaf’s campaign that she’d have no place in his government, if he wins next month.

