Perthshire’s John Swinney ‘profoundly’ disagrees with Kate Forbes’ views on gay marriage

Deputy First Minister John Swinney “profoundly” disagrees with the religious stance taken by SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes on same-sex marriage law in the latest set-back in her bid to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

The Perthshire MSP spoke out after a troubled start for Ms Forbes’ campaign, which only began on Monday morning.

Since then, high-profile backers have U-turned in response to her saying she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. She has also said having children outside of marriage is “wrong according to my faith”.

Forty-eight hours after the launch, Dundee-based Humza Yousaf is the frontrunner.

The Courier revealed on Tuesday that his campaign might not keep a space for Ms Forbes.

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth pledges support

On Wednesday morning, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, said she is backing Mr Yousaf.

Speaking earlier, Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland: “I am a man of deep Christian faith, but I don’t hold the same views that Kate has set out in the course of the last couple of days.

“I think it has been unhelpful that the debate has been focused on the question of faith, because in my view it has got nothing to do with faith.

“The Church of Scotland undertakes same-sex marriage, and I warmly congratulate and compliment the Church of Scotland on getting carefully to that position over some years.”

Mr Swinney stressed Ms Forbes is entitled to her view, but added: “If Kate wants to set out those views, with which I profoundly disagree despite being a man of deep faith, then the party membership will make their judgment about those views and whether they think those views are appropriate for someone to hold if they are leader of the SNP and first minister.”

Perthshire’s Jim Fairlie backs Kate Forbes

In another sign of splits in the region, Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie said Ms Forbes has “gone up” in is estimations.

“I have two wonderful daughters, both born out of wedlock and both now adults with their own views,” he wrote.

“On these points Kate Forbes and I fundamentally disagree, but what we both agree on is that we are both committed to defending those rights, therefore we must also defend the right of religious belief.”

Meanwhile, the third contender, Ash Regan, declared her support for same-sex marriage.

She said people should be able to marry the person they love, adding “just don’t marry the wrong person”, as she had “been there, done that” – but is “thankfully” still friends with her former partner.

Humza Yousaf on faith

Mr Yousaf, a Muslim, said he will not use his faith as a basis to legislate.

He told Times Radio: “I couldn’t come on the programme in all sincerity and tell you I am able to change what Islam says about gay marriage or gay sex.

“But the question is do people use the basis of their faith when legislating? I haven’t done so, I wouldn’t do so because I don’t believe that is the job of legislators and policy makers.”

Mr Yousaf has also promised to challenge the UK Government over its decision to block new laws reforming the gender recognition process in Scotland.

The law was the spark which forced opponent Ms Regan to quit the Scottish Government in protest.

Ms Forbes missed that crucial vote while on maternity leave but said she does not support it.

That stance led to hints from Mr Yousaf’s campaign that she’d have no place in his government, if he wins next month.

The start of Kate Forbes’ campaign was like reporting on the 17th century. For the campaign team, it’s now about trying to bring it bang up to date and put the turbulence of the past three days behind them. Expect a reset in the coming days with policy front and centre. Behind the scenes, there’s a sense of dismay at the volume of criticism for Ms Forbes’ views. Some in the SNP believe she’s being unfairly put on the spot about her faith and politics. They also assume small ‘c’ conservative Scotland will move on, and that many SNP members are not glued to social media and trust Ms Forbes to deliver. They wonder why people who knew her were so surprised. Recent events prove the cliche about a week being a long time in politics. The test for Kate Forbes is whether her hope for policy debate will take her campaign into the weekend.