EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has signalled there may be no place for SNP leadership rival Kate Forbes in his government after her controversial comments on gay marriage, abortion and having children out of wedlock.

Ms Forbes saw her bid to become Scotland’s next first minister go into meltdown just hours after announcing she is running.

Several high profile SNP figures publicly withdrew their support after she admitted her conscience would not have allowed her to vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

The finance secretary also drew the ire of party colleagues after saying freedom of practice for faith groups should be “defended” in any ban on so-called gay or trans conversion therapy.

In a further interview, she said having children outside of marriage would be “wrong according to my faith”.

Frontrunner

Mr Yousaf is now considered the frontrunner to be the next SNP leader.

He said on Monday that he would like Ms Forbes to be a part of his senior team if he becomes first minister.

But in a stunning turnaround, Mr Yousaf’s campaign team suggested there would now be no place for the views of one of the SNP’s most senior politicians in his Cabinet.

All governments operate on collective responsibility. That will be the case whoever wins this leadership contest. – Spokesperson for Humza Yousaf.

A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf told The Courier: “Kate Forbes is a very competent and able individual.

“All governments operate on collective responsibility.

“That will be the case whoever wins this leadership contest.

“Humza’s vision for the future government of Scotland is a progressive one.”

Kate Forbes speaks out

The principle of collective responsibility means ministers may sometimes vote alongside their Cabinet colleagues despite holding a different view.

But Ms Forbes confirmed she would not have backed the government’s controversial gender recognition reform bill if she had been at Holyrood at the time of the vote.

The finance secretary was on maternity leave when it was held.

The revelation means Ms Forbes, one of the most senior figures in Nicola Sturgeon’s government, would have been forced to quit her role.

Day of drama

In other developments on a fast-paced day, Ms Forbes told ITV Border she believes a trans woman is a “biological male who identifies as a woman”.

Some members of the SNP went on to accuse the leadership candidate of breaking party rules on transphobia.

If Ms Forbes is found to have breached the rules, she could be required to make a formal apology or even be suspended from the party.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens said her election would “compromise” the power sharing agreement they hold with the SNP at Holyrood.

SNP ministers who initially backed her, such as Richard Lochhead and Tom Arthur, have since rowed back on their endorsements.

Business Minister Ivan McKee, one of her key supporters, said on Tuesday that he “firmly supports equal marriage”.

He told Channel 4 News he would be “talking to Kate later on about the campaign” but declined to say if his support would continue.

Ms Forbes said she regrets the pain caused by her comments over gay marriage.

On Times Radio, she said: “I regret enormously the pain or hurt that has been caused because that was neither my intention, and I would seek forgiveness if that is how it’s come across.”

Ash Regan, the third contender for the SNP leadership, rebelled against Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms and has been heavily critical of party policy.