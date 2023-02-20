KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs

By Kirsty Strickland
February 20 2023, 4.36pm Updated: February 20 2023, 7.04pm
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race but will her faith be a hurdle? Image: Jason Hedges.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the SNP leadership contest.

Whoever is chosen by party members in five weeks’ time will become our next First Minister.

And to say the party was unprepared for this scenario would be an understatement.

Nicola Sturgeon’s inner circle is famously tight. So very few people will have been given advance warning that she was preparing to stand down.

As such, the wannabe leaders have had next to no time to prepare their pitch to party members, let alone to the wider electorate.

And while Nicola Sturgeon is well-known not just in Scotland, but across the UK, those who hope to succeed her are not.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "it’s not unreasonable for SNP party members – and the wider public - to seek assurances that hard-won abortion and equality rights won’t be at risk under her leadership."

They will have to quickly introduce themselves to the Scottish public if they are to win trust and inspire confidence that they are able to lead the country through the multiple crises that we seem to be permanently engulfed in.

Three candidates have declared so far. And it looks like the SNP is heading for a generational shift, as the old guard steps aside to make way for the new.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is being billed as the continuity Sturgeon candidate.

Ash Regan set out her stall early, promising to take a hard-line approach to securing independence.

She has also said she would scrap the Gender Recognition Reform Bill – the legislation that led her to resign her ministerial post in protest  – in a move which would almost certainly put the SNP-Green coalition into jeopardy.

Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish parliament.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has his eye on the top job: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire.

And on Monday, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes became the latest MSP to enter the SNP leadership race.

Kate Forbes is SNP rising star

In her launch video, Forbes said she had the “vision, experience and competence’’ to become Scotland’s next First Minister.

She also pitched herself as a “unifier’’ – which is ironic, given the polarised reaction to her candidacy announcement.

Kate Forbes has had a meteoric rise within the SNP.

She is intelligent and articulate and is seen as something of a rising star within the party.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes entered the SNP leadership race on Monday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

She is also a woman of faith and a member of the Free Church of Scotland.

In the past she has faced questions about how her church’s conservative stance on women’s reproductive rights and same-sex marriage aligns with her party’s policies.

Those questions are set to increase in intensity in the weeks ahead.

Of course, there should be no barriers to people of any faith pursuing the top job.

But it’s not unreasonable for SNP party members – and the wider public – to seek assurances that hard-won abortion and equality rights won’t be at risk under her leadership.

Questions of faith could overshadow Kate Forbes SNP leadership bid

In answering questions about how her faith affects her politics, Kate Forbes has often pointed to the collective responsibility that as a member of the cabinet, she adheres to.

Kate Forbes with husband and baby
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has been on maternity leave foillowing the birth of her daughter.Image: Ruaraidh White.

But the role of First Minister is one of leadership.

Some will see it as unfair. But there is no doubt that she will soon have to tackle these equalities questions head on.

To do otherwise would risk overshadowing her leadership campaign.

In the weeks ahead, Kate Forbes – and the other SNP leadership candidates – will rightly face scrutiny on their plans and policy agendas.

Moving past soundbites and vague politics-speak is more important than ever during a mid-term change of leader.

The winner’s vision for Scotland won’t be subject to the judgement of the electorate.

Just like in the recent Conservative leadership race, we won’t get a say on who is chosen to govern us.

There is a balance to be struck when we’re discussing the religious beliefs of politicians. Faith is a deeply personal thing.

But this is about who will become the next leader of our country.

It is only right that those who do have a vote have all the information they need to reach an informed decision.

