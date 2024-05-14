MARTEL MAXWELL: Help For Kids is lifeblood of Dundee children in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Help For Kids is lifeblood of Dundee children in need

Fingers in tills is nothing new, but it should make us more determined to back the brilliant charities who make a difference every day.

Gary Rooney and others who drove Bangers to Benidorm for Help for Kids. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gary Rooney and others who drove Bangers to Benidorm for Help for Kids. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

Radix malorum est cupiditas.

I can’t think I’ve kicked off the column in Latin before – but there you have it, a biblical quotation that, the longer I live, the more I believe to be true.

For it means ‘the root of evil is greed’.

Whether greed for land and power that causes wars, or greed for money that results in human trafficking and drug kartels, it is part of life.

And it’s part too of the daily scenery or any town or city in smaller ways every day.

I was thinking this when I read of money being stolen from Dundee charity Lochee Larder, by Mhairi Borland.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how she took £4,500 while acting as the treasurer of the organisation, which helps those in need in one of our most deprived areas.

Lochee Community Larder.

She was originally charged with embezzling £25,000 but pled guilty to a reduced charge.

It’s not for me to point the finger any more than the facts and verdict already do.

As another quotation – from the Alexander Pope poem An Essay on Criticism – goes, ‘to err is human, to forgive divine’.

The red face of facing neighbours day in and out must be excruciating.

You’d hope there’s remorse – and for all we know she is wondering how to do some good to make up for her betrayal.

Help For Kids helps children who need it most

But the thing that irked me most about this story was the bigger picture – the one where Dundonians reading it are put off giving to any charity.

For what’s the point of the Borlands of the city are at it at such an established, well thought of organisation?

I won’t be alone in having donated bags of clothes and toys to it. Some things I found hard to part with.

And yet I’ve seen first hand how many genuine people and organisations there are to help those who need it most in our cities. From soup kitchens to drop ins and fundraising charities.

Help For Kids recently gave funding to Dundee City Disability Sports for them to run activities for youngsters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the one I can vouch for with personal experience now being on the board is Help For Kids (HFK) – a charity which, as anyone with their ear to the ground of Dundee knows, is the lifeblood of children in need in Dundee.

Every penny is accounted for. Not only that, it is robustly debated on a case by case basis by a passionate board.

And on it goes raising those pennies – more each year – with over a million pounds raised in a decade.

We don’t sit on the cash, we give it to kids who are referred by their school, social worker or occasionally a family member – who have no other avenue to get the school trip, special needs bed, washing machine, school holiday breakfast club, football boots or other things their parents or carers cannot give.

Back the charities that make a difference

Sometimes HFK steps in to help other charities too.

There is one motivation – to raise money to make a difference.

A larger band of ambassadors fly the flag for the cause – from the loyal ladies who attend the annual lunch, generously bidding away for luxury prizes – to the grafters like Gary who go set up Bangers to Benidorm and raise tens of thousands of pounds – and all the kind souls in between.

It’s not all about the cash – look at the current beds campaign to give great beds and linen to children, or the three thousand kids were given Santa bags this year, each containing small and larger presents which were age-related to each child and where possible, tied in with their interests.

Gary Rooney and others drove Bangers to Benidorm to raise money for Help for Kids. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Many of those presents came from campaigns led by Dundee’s kids’ football clubs or schools, with new presents donated. It might have been lying unwanted and unopened in the cupboard or bought specially.

As one business leader said to me recently: ‘The unseen things Help For Kids has done – that’s the strength. It just happens. But if you know what’s happening in this city, you know.’

Fingers in tills is nothing new. But it should make us all the more determined to identify and back the many brilliant charities who make a difference every day.

More from Opinion

Government funding for Men's Sheds was put at risk. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: Men's Shed funding cut threat shows it's time to stand up for…
Protests at Perth College UHI.
AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts leaving students and staff in despair
Ministerial visit to Dundee for Levelling Up Fund. Image: Dundee City Council
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee £20 million Levelling Up plans are good for city
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said police are being called to non-criminal mental health incidents. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Pressure on mental health support services is at tipping point
Alistair Phillip Davies, SSE managing director. Image: SSE/DC Thomson
ALISTAIR PHILLIP-DAVIES: SSE boss on how Scotland can speed up energy transition
The Courier's High Street Summit in Meadowside.
COURIER OPINION: After positive talks and crucial funding, it's time for action on Dundee…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB unicorn column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird visited the Unicorn exhibition at Perth Museum. . Perth. Supplied by Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson. Date; 04/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: I found my inner child at Perth Museum's Unicorn exhibition
John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney must step out from Nicola Sturgeon's shadow to succeed
Steve Finan thinks a re-think is needed on Dundee's low emission zone.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone could leave hole in city centre
20
Martel with Monty, Chester and her Uncle Dave.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Fun watching Dundee during a fine family affair at the fitba

Conversation