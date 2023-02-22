Gymnasts’ frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee’s Dick McTaggart Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Gymnasts’ frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee’s Dick McTaggart Centre

By James Simpson
February 22 2023, 12.44pm
The Dick McTaggart Centre closed on Friday.

Dundee gymnasts have been left in the lurch following the sudden closure of the Dick McTaggart Centre due to an electrical fault.

The gymnastic training centre on Old Glamis Road closed suddenly on Friday due to the fault and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Dundee Gymnastics Club 2K (DGC2k) uses the centre 30 hours a week, alongside other clubs, and has been forced to significantly scale back training during the closure.

Gymnasts have been training at another centre, but this has limited facilities.

Operator Leisure & Culture Dundee has apologised for the inconvenience but was unable to give a timeline for repairs.

Clare Huxley, chairwoman of DGC2K said the impact of the closure has been “frustrating”.

Clare Huxley. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “The communication around the initial closure on Friday could have been dealt with a little bit better from Leisure and Culture.

“That being said, there is an improving picture and we’re getting regular correspondence now.

“There was some guidance it could possibly reopen on Thursday or certainly by the end of this week.

“It’s frustrating that gymnasts haven’t been able to take part in their proper training programmes.”

Gymnasts may have to move premises

If the matter isn’t resolved soon DGC2K may have to seek alternative facilities.

Claire added: “Leisure and Culture, to their credit, tried to offer us premises at the Menzieshill Community Centre.

“Unfortunately this was only one two-hour slot.

“The equipment at Menzieshill wouldn’t be suitable in comparison to the Dick McTaggart either.

“We’re just hoping it’s days away now from being sorted now as opposed to weeks.”

It has not all been bad news for the club as some of the gymnasts won medals at the Gymnastics Scottish Championships at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth at the weekend.

Hannah Blakeman and Maisie McKenzie with their medals beside DGC2K Head Coach Bea Petersen at the weekend. Image: DGC2K

Claire said: “There was some good news for the athletes and our club despite the setbacks with the centre.

“If the closure does extend for a greater period of time we may need to seek alternative premises to sustain the level of training.”

Darach Dailly with his personal coach Ivan Plyusch after a successful weekend. Image: DGC2K

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said all impacted clubs have been contacted.

He said: “We have been communicating with clubs directly over the temporary closure and will continue to update facility users on our website and social media as information becomes available.

“As this is an unexpected short-term closure, we have been unable to find a suitable alternative facility.

“Leisure & Culture Dundee and Dundee City Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

