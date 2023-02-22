Gymnasts’ frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee’s Dick McTaggart Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee gymnasts have been left in the lurch following the sudden closure of the Dick McTaggart Centre due to an electrical fault.

The gymnastic training centre on Old Glamis Road closed suddenly on Friday due to the fault and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Dundee Gymnastics Club 2K (DGC2k) uses the centre 30 hours a week, alongside other clubs, and has been forced to significantly scale back training during the closure.

Gymnasts have been training at another centre, but this has limited facilities.

Operator Leisure & Culture Dundee has apologised for the inconvenience but was unable to give a timeline for repairs.

Clare Huxley, chairwoman of DGC2K said the impact of the closure has been “frustrating”.

She said: “The communication around the initial closure on Friday could have been dealt with a little bit better from Leisure and Culture.

“That being said, there is an improving picture and we’re getting regular correspondence now.

“There was some guidance it could possibly reopen on Thursday or certainly by the end of this week.

“It’s frustrating that gymnasts haven’t been able to take part in their proper training programmes.”

Gymnasts may have to move premises

If the matter isn’t resolved soon DGC2K may have to seek alternative facilities.

Claire added: “Leisure and Culture, to their credit, tried to offer us premises at the Menzieshill Community Centre.

“Unfortunately this was only one two-hour slot.

“The equipment at Menzieshill wouldn’t be suitable in comparison to the Dick McTaggart either.

“We’re just hoping it’s days away now from being sorted now as opposed to weeks.”

It has not all been bad news for the club as some of the gymnasts won medals at the Gymnastics Scottish Championships at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth at the weekend.

Claire said: “There was some good news for the athletes and our club despite the setbacks with the centre.

“If the closure does extend for a greater period of time we may need to seek alternative premises to sustain the level of training.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said all impacted clubs have been contacted.

He said: “We have been communicating with clubs directly over the temporary closure and will continue to update facility users on our website and social media as information becomes available.

“As this is an unexpected short-term closure, we have been unable to find a suitable alternative facility.

“Leisure & Culture Dundee and Dundee City Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.”