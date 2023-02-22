Perth councillors ‘stood in solidarity’ with teachers on picket line outside schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Perth councillors ‘stood in solidarity’ with teachers on picket line outside schools

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 22 2023, 12.48pm
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.

Two councillors joined the picket line outside Perth Grammar School to show their support for teachers.

Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman ‘stood in solidarity’ with teachers who are campaigning for a pay rise from the Scottish Government.

Today is the first of three days of targeted strikes affecting schools in North Perthshire – the constituency area of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

They will be closely followed by two days of national strikes next week, affecting schools across the country.

Cllr Bailey said: “There was great support from people passing, lots of people tooting as they made their way down to the hospital.

“The public are still saying they are very much behind the cause.

Teachers picket at Perth Grammar School during targeted strikes. Image: Phil Hannah.

“It was good to hear staff members concerns. They want to be back in schools and teaching, especially with exams coming up, there is a real energy to get this resolved.

“No teacher wants to be standing outside in the cold not getting paid, instead of teaching.”

The Scottish Labour councillor said he was moved to join the picket line in the hope it would encourage the government to find a ‘fair’ resolution.

He added: “We want to stand in solidarity with teachers who deserve a pay rise – stand shoulder to shoulder with them to send a clear message to the employers.

Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman on the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.

“It’s gone on for a long time now and we’d like to see something arrived at so that teachers can get back to educating young people.”

‘No one deserves to get poorer’

Fellow Labour councillor Brian Leichman says he believes it is ‘vital’ that councillors support all workers who are seeing their wages suppressed.

“It’s vital because no one deserves to get poorer,” he added.

“It’s about being here to show solidarity with people that need support.

Perth councillors joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.

“We are proud to be on the picket line with our teachers today because we believe that education is about opportunity.

“The opportunity to give a way out of poverty, the opportunity to improve society and the opportunity to improve ourselves.

“Kids are suffering, not because of strikes but because of a broken SNP government that have had a decade and a half in charge of education and are allowing the attainment gap to get wider and wider.”

Attempts to resolve the dispute

Teachers were offered a 6% pay rise for this financial year, plus a 5.5% rise for next year, but unions refused reiterating their request for 10%.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The government’s focus is on resolving the industrial dispute, delivering a fair and sustainable settlement for teachers and ending disruption to pupils, parents and carers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Education

Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Dundee schools to close for next teacher strike but nurseries will stay OPEN
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
'We want to be in our classrooms': Teachers urge Education Secretary to prevent eight…
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
'Massive knee injury' led Broughty Ferry artist and teacher Douglas Roulston to swap skiing…
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
'We believe in victory for Ukraine', says St Andrews Uni student who 'started to…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Fife schools to close for two-day teacher strike at end of February
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Council set to end funding for Big Noise Douglas as charity boss hits out…
2
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Dunfermline schools to close for eight days of teacher strikes in three weeks -…

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
Councillors Alasdair Bailey and Brian Leichman joined the picket line at Perth Grammar School. Image: Phil Hannah.
Gymnasts' frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee's Dick McTaggart Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented