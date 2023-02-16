Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Targeted teacher strikes in Perthshire schools will go ahead after teaching unions refused the government’s latest pay offer.

The strikes – which will see some Perthshire schools closed on February 22 to 24 February – are additional to national strikes on February 28 and March 1.

They are taking place in Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s constituency of Perthshire North, along with additional strikes in education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s constituency Dunfermline, Fife.

The Scottish Government and Cosla offered a 6% rise for all teaching staff earning up to £80,000 for the year of 2022-23, plus a 5.5% for the following financial year.

But the offer was rejected by the country’s largest teaching union EIS and planned strikes were confirmed to continue.

Perthshire schools closed

The following schools will be closed on February 22 to 24 inclusive (all other schools are expected to be open):

Primary schools:

Abernyte Primary

Alyth Primary School

Auchtergaven Primary School

Balbeggie Primary School

Balhousie Primary

Blair Atholl Primary School

Burrelton Primary School

Collace Primary School

Coupar Angus Primary

Errol Primary School

Grandtully Primary School

Guildtown Primary School

Inchture Primary School

Invergowrie Primary School

Kenmore Primary School

Kettins Primary School

Kinnoull Primary School

Kirkmichael Primary School

Logierait Primary School

Longforgan Primary School

Luncarty Primary School

Meigle and Kettins Primary Schools

Murthly Primary

Newhill Primary

North Muirton Primary

Rattray Primary

Robert Douglas Memorial Primary

Royal School of Dunkeld

St Madoes Primary School

St Stephen’s RC Primary

Stanley Primary School

All through schools:

Breadalbane Primary

Breadalbane Secondary

Pitlochry High School

St John’s RC Academy Primary

St John’s RC Academy Secondary

Secondary schools:

Bertha Park High School

Blairgowrie High School

Perth Grammar

Special schools:

Almondbank House

Re-integration Project

Other:

HQ

Early Years Base (Perth Grammar School)

Perth and Kinross Council said updated letters are to be sent to parents via schools when they reopen on Monday after the February break.