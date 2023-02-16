Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 16 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 16 2023, 7.09am
Targeted teacher strikes in Perthshire schools will go ahead after teaching unions refused the government’s latest pay offer.

The strikes – which will see some Perthshire schools closed on February 22 to 24 February – are additional to national strikes on February 28 and March 1.

They are taking place in Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s constituency of Perthshire North, along with additional strikes in education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s constituency Dunfermline, Fife.

The Scottish Government and Cosla offered a 6% rise for all teaching staff earning up to £80,000 for the year of 2022-23, plus a 5.5% for the following financial year.

But the offer was rejected by the country’s largest teaching union EIS and planned strikes were confirmed to continue.

Perthshire schools closed

The following schools will be closed on February 22 to 24 inclusive (all other schools are expected to be open):

Primary schools:

  • Abernyte Primary
  • Alyth Primary School
  • Auchtergaven Primary School
  • Balbeggie Primary School
  • Balhousie Primary
  • Blair Atholl Primary School
  • Burrelton Primary School
  • Collace Primary School
  • Coupar Angus Primary
  • Errol Primary School
  • Grandtully Primary School
  • Guildtown Primary School
  • Inchture Primary School
  • Invergowrie Primary School
  • Kenmore Primary School
  • Kettins Primary School
  • Kinnoull Primary School
  • Kirkmichael Primary School
  • Logierait Primary School
  • Longforgan Primary School
  • Luncarty Primary School
  • Meigle and Kettins Primary Schools
  • Murthly Primary
  • Newhill Primary
  • North Muirton Primary
  • Rattray Primary
  • Robert Douglas Memorial Primary
  • Royal School of Dunkeld
  • St Madoes Primary School
  • St Stephen’s RC Primary
  • Stanley Primary School

All through schools:

  • Breadalbane Primary
  • Breadalbane Secondary
  • Pitlochry High School
  • St John’s RC Academy Primary
  • St John’s RC Academy Secondary

Secondary schools:

  • Bertha Park High School
  • Blairgowrie High School
  • Perth Grammar

Special schools:

  • Almondbank House
  • Re-integration Project

Other:

  • HQ
  • Early Years Base (Perth Grammar School)

Perth and Kinross Council said updated letters are to be sent to parents via schools when they reopen on Monday after the February break.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented