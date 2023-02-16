Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused

Targeted teacher strikes in Perthshire schools will go ahead after teaching unions refused the government’s latest pay offer.
The strikes – which will see some Perthshire schools closed on February 22 to 24 February – are additional to national strikes on February 28 and March 1.
They are taking place in Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s constituency of Perthshire North, along with additional strikes in education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s constituency Dunfermline, Fife.
The Scottish Government and Cosla offered a 6% rise for all teaching staff earning up to £80,000 for the year of 2022-23, plus a 5.5% for the following financial year.
But the offer was rejected by the country’s largest teaching union EIS and planned strikes were confirmed to continue.
Perthshire schools closed
The following schools will be closed on February 22 to 24 inclusive (all other schools are expected to be open):
Primary schools:
- Abernyte Primary
- Alyth Primary School
- Auchtergaven Primary School
- Balbeggie Primary School
- Balhousie Primary
- Blair Atholl Primary School
- Burrelton Primary School
- Collace Primary School
- Coupar Angus Primary
- Errol Primary School
- Grandtully Primary School
- Guildtown Primary School
- Inchture Primary School
- Invergowrie Primary School
- Kenmore Primary School
- Kettins Primary School
- Kinnoull Primary School
- Kirkmichael Primary School
- Logierait Primary School
- Longforgan Primary School
- Luncarty Primary School
- Meigle and Kettins Primary Schools
- Murthly Primary
- Newhill Primary
- North Muirton Primary
- Rattray Primary
- Robert Douglas Memorial Primary
- Royal School of Dunkeld
- St Madoes Primary School
- St Stephen’s RC Primary
- Stanley Primary School
All through schools:
- Breadalbane Primary
- Breadalbane Secondary
- Pitlochry High School
- St John’s RC Academy Primary
- St John’s RC Academy Secondary
Secondary schools:
- Bertha Park High School
- Blairgowrie High School
- Perth Grammar
Special schools:
- Almondbank House
- Re-integration Project
Other:
- HQ
- Early Years Base (Perth Grammar School)
Perth and Kinross Council said updated letters are to be sent to parents via schools when they reopen on Monday after the February break.