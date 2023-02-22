Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 22 2023, 6.00am
Perth parents say they support additional teacher strikes. Image shows previous strike at Perth High School.

Schools in Perth are closed for three days this week due to targeted teacher strikes in the Deputy First Minister’s constituency.

Many primary and secondary schools in John Swinney’s constituency of North Perthshire are closed from February 22 to 24 inclusive.

These strikes are on top of the national strikes next week on February 28 and March 1.

They have been organised by teaching unions in campaign for a 10% pay rise, following rejecting an offer of 6% last week.

We spoke to people in Perth to find out how they feel about the additional strikes in their area.

David Grieve

Single dad David Grieve, 45, from Perth, said: “For the past 12 years wages have been dropping steadily and there has been no compensation to balance that, it’s been worse terms and less money for everybody, not just teachers.

David Grieve. Image: Sheanne Mulholland/DC Thomson.

“It takes the teachers, NHS workers, the ambulance service and even train workers – all the big players with more clout – to strike to make things better for all of us.

“Those in the public sector who can’t be sacked for raising their voice, we need them to do that because we can’t.

“I am affected by the extra strike days in Perth, I will have to take those days off work and I’m on a zero hours contract so I will lose pay on those days.

“It’s a huge inconvenience to me but I still support it. We need to stand here with a unified voice or it won’t be heard.”

Murray McPherson

Murray McPherson. Image: Sheanne Mulholland/DC Thomson.

Dad Murray McPherson, 38, from Bertha, said: “It’s a nightmare. My kids are at high school and it’s a pain from my side but the kids are loving it.

“They’re working up to their exams just now but they just see it as a day off and are more interested in spending time with their pals.

“We are affected by the extra strikes but it is what it is.

“I do support them, everybody deserves a wee bit more money.”

Marine Capron

Marine Capron. Image: Sheanne Mulholland/DC Thomson.

Mum of two, Marine Capron, 46, who lives in Perth, said: “We are not affected by the targeted strikes but we will have the national ones next week and I still haven’t decided whether to take it as holiday.

“I’m lucky to have flexible working – I took the last strikes off and it was fantastic.

“It is an inconvenience for teaching when they have missed a lot already through Coivd but I understand and support the strikes.

“We are in a terrible economic crisis and teachers are struggling like the rest of us.”

Stewart Robertson

Stewart Robertson. Image: Sheanne Mulholland/DC Thomson.

Retired Stewart Robertson, 67, from Perth, said: “In all my years I’ve never came across a teacher strike.

“It’s good to get a break but the pupils are missing a lot of education.

“I am supportive of the teachers, I know how hard a job it is.”

