Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in Perth are closed for three days this week due to targeted teacher strikes in the Deputy First Minister’s constituency.

Many primary and secondary schools in John Swinney’s constituency of North Perthshire are closed from February 22 to 24 inclusive.

These strikes are on top of the national strikes next week on February 28 and March 1.

They have been organised by teaching unions in campaign for a 10% pay rise, following rejecting an offer of 6% last week.

We spoke to people in Perth to find out how they feel about the additional strikes in their area.

David Grieve

Single dad David Grieve, 45, from Perth, said: “For the past 12 years wages have been dropping steadily and there has been no compensation to balance that, it’s been worse terms and less money for everybody, not just teachers.

“It takes the teachers, NHS workers, the ambulance service and even train workers – all the big players with more clout – to strike to make things better for all of us.

“Those in the public sector who can’t be sacked for raising their voice, we need them to do that because we can’t.

“I am affected by the extra strike days in Perth, I will have to take those days off work and I’m on a zero hours contract so I will lose pay on those days.

“It’s a huge inconvenience to me but I still support it. We need to stand here with a unified voice or it won’t be heard.”

Murray McPherson

Dad Murray McPherson, 38, from Bertha, said: “It’s a nightmare. My kids are at high school and it’s a pain from my side but the kids are loving it.

“They’re working up to their exams just now but they just see it as a day off and are more interested in spending time with their pals.

“We are affected by the extra strikes but it is what it is.

“I do support them, everybody deserves a wee bit more money.”

Marine Capron

Mum of two, Marine Capron, 46, who lives in Perth, said: “We are not affected by the targeted strikes but we will have the national ones next week and I still haven’t decided whether to take it as holiday.

“I’m lucky to have flexible working – I took the last strikes off and it was fantastic.

“It is an inconvenience for teaching when they have missed a lot already through Coivd but I understand and support the strikes.

“We are in a terrible economic crisis and teachers are struggling like the rest of us.”

Stewart Robertson

Retired Stewart Robertson, 67, from Perth, said: “In all my years I’ve never came across a teacher strike.

“It’s good to get a break but the pupils are missing a lot of education.

“I am supportive of the teachers, I know how hard a job it is.”