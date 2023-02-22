Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury at Morton

By George Cran
February 22 2023, 7.30am
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

After his game-changing appearance from the bench against Cove Rangers, expectation was high that Zach Robinson would have done enough to earn a start next time out.

However, the returning AFC Wimbledon loanee had to content himself with a place on the Dundee bench once more at Greenock Morton last Friday night.

Many fans wanted to see the 20-year-old on from the start at Cappielow after he scored one and created another within 10 minutes of coming on at home to Cove.

But even when frontman Kwame Thomas was stretchered off in the opening stages of the 1-0 defeat at Morton, manager Gary Bowyer resisted the temptation to call for Robinson.

Instead youngster Josh Mulligan came on with Alex Jakubiak moving into the No 9 position.

Kwame Thomas was stretchered off at Morton. Image: Shutterstock.

Robinson did appear for the second half, replacing Jakubiak for the final 45, but was unable to prevent a dark blues defeat.

‘Always going to be an issue’

And boss Bowyer has revealed he is wary of pushing his striker too hard with his last start coming over four months ago.

“The initial reaction would have been to stick Zach on when Kwame went off,” Bowyer said.

“I have a good relationship with Zach and we had spoken before the game about how he was feeling sharper with the minutes on the pitch.

“He is getting there.

Zach Robinson was recalled by AFC Wimbledon in January but only played five minutes. Image: Shutterstock.

“But I didn’t want to put him on after five minutes and then have to take him off after 70.

“We still need to look after him. He is getting better though.

“It was always going to be an issue because of when he was recalled. He had obviously had that hamstring injury but then didn’t get any minutes when he did come back.

“So to go back and not play meant he’d been out for basically two months rather than just one and we have to make sure he’s right.

“It’s about building up his football fitness without breaking him really.”

Triple header

With a busy week of Championship action coming up, Robinson may well get that first start since November 19.

First up is two home matches, Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday followed by Dundee’s game in hand against Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

Then comes a trip to Aberdeen to face Cove Rangers once more.

Dundee face Inverness at Dens Park this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Thomas is a doubt for Saturday after being treated for concussion in hospital on Friday, though Bowyer revealed he has a chance of being available.

There are also a couple of unnamed players who picked up knocks in the defeat at Cappielow.

‘I expect a reaction’

Whoever is playing, however, is tasked with getting the Dark Blues’ title challenge back on track.

League form since the turn of the year has seen Bowyer’s side drop 10 points out of the last 18 available, winning just two of their last six in the Championship.

And he’s expecting an improvement from his side starting on Saturday.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“We have three games in a week coming up but we can’t be thinking about Cove Rangers next weekend or even Partick Thistle on Tuesday,” he added.

“All our focus now is on Inverness. We are back at home and we have the opportunity to get back playing.

“I expect a reaction from our group.

“Before Friday we had only lost one game in 14 in the league so we need to get back to that sort of form.

“If we do that then we won’t be far away come the end of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
Dundee attacker Lyall Cameron rues a missed chance at Morton (left) while Paul McGowan has joined Dunfermline (right).
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must start showing title credentials as crucial week approaches while it's…
2
Paul McGowan has made to the move to link up with his former boss. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline sign 'fantastic footballer' Paul McGowan on loan from Dundee
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Dundee were beaten by Greenock Morton on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee showing worrying trend in Championship chase - they must learn lessons…
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Cammy Kerr: Dundee must put wrongs of Morton loss right
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in pensive mood after his side's loss to Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton
3
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
3
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
4
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
10
6
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
7
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
8
Birighitti has come under fire following an astonishing blunder. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow
9
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
10
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed

More from The Courier

The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile computer restrictions after police raid uncovers child abuse files
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Giles Duley and Elevator chief executive, professor Gary McEwan. Image: Elevator.
Man who lost three limbs in Afghanistan inspires Tayside firms

Editor's Picks

Most Commented