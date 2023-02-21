Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he sets reserve team challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he sets reserve team challenge

By George Cran
February 21 2023, 7.30am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee striker Kwame Thomas could be fit to face Inverness this weekend.

That’s despite the on-loan Sutton United man being stretchered off early on in Friday’s disappointing defeat at Greenock Morton.

Thomas was given lengthy treatment after suffering a head knock as Ton took the lead at Cappielow.

And he was taken to hospital while the game continued. However, boss Gary Bowyer has revealed the injury was not as bad as first feared.

“Kwame had been really good in training, as good as he’s been and I was hoping for a big performance from him but sadly he had to come off,” the Dundee manager said.

“He went to the hospital to be assessed but was released that night and came up the road with us.

Kwame Thomas was stretchered off at Cappielow. Image: SNS.

“He was treated for concussion so there are protocols to follow on that.

“I’m pleased to say it was not as bad as first feared, there was no breakage to the nose or anything like that.

“He has a slight chance for this weekend. The game being on a Friday means there is a chance he is available.

“But he will be assessed on a daily basis to make sure he recovers properly.”

Ryan Clampin

Bowyer may have more injury worries to contend with for the upcoming home clash with the Caley Jags after picking up a couple of knocks on Friday.

And he expects a group of first-teamers that will be taking on Dundee United in the Reserves League at Whitton Park tomorrow to also give him food for thought.

One of those is left-back Ryan Clampin after he picked up an injury in his second appearance following his loan move from Colchester United.

Ryan Clampin has been out of action for the past three matches. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The 24-year-old impressed on debut against Queen’s Park as he set up Ryan Sweeney to make it 3-0 at the end of January.

However, his second appearance from the bench brought a heavy challenge against Hamilton Accies and has seen Clampin out of action in the three games since.

“Ryan Clampin joined in with training again last Thursday and he’ll be joining the reserves for their game on Tuesday,” Bowyer said.

“It’s taken a long time to get him back but we’ll see how he fares.

“We also picked up one or two knocks on Friday which we will have to monitor.

“We’ll have four or five first team players playing for the reserves against Dundee United on Tuesday.

“It’s up to them to give me a problem with their performances.”

