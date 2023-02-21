Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he sets reserve team challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee striker Kwame Thomas could be fit to face Inverness this weekend.

That’s despite the on-loan Sutton United man being stretchered off early on in Friday’s disappointing defeat at Greenock Morton.

Thomas was given lengthy treatment after suffering a head knock as Ton took the lead at Cappielow.

And he was taken to hospital while the game continued. However, boss Gary Bowyer has revealed the injury was not as bad as first feared.

“Kwame had been really good in training, as good as he’s been and I was hoping for a big performance from him but sadly he had to come off,” the Dundee manager said.

“He went to the hospital to be assessed but was released that night and came up the road with us.

“He was treated for concussion so there are protocols to follow on that.

“I’m pleased to say it was not as bad as first feared, there was no breakage to the nose or anything like that.

“He has a slight chance for this weekend. The game being on a Friday means there is a chance he is available.

“But he will be assessed on a daily basis to make sure he recovers properly.”

Ryan Clampin

Bowyer may have more injury worries to contend with for the upcoming home clash with the Caley Jags after picking up a couple of knocks on Friday.

And he expects a group of first-teamers that will be taking on Dundee United in the Reserves League at Whitton Park tomorrow to also give him food for thought.

One of those is left-back Ryan Clampin after he picked up an injury in his second appearance following his loan move from Colchester United.

The 24-year-old impressed on debut against Queen’s Park as he set up Ryan Sweeney to make it 3-0 at the end of January.

However, his second appearance from the bench brought a heavy challenge against Hamilton Accies and has seen Clampin out of action in the three games since.

“Ryan Clampin joined in with training again last Thursday and he’ll be joining the reserves for their game on Tuesday,” Bowyer said.

“It’s taken a long time to get him back but we’ll see how he fares.

“We also picked up one or two knocks on Friday which we will have to monitor.

“We’ll have four or five first team players playing for the reserves against Dundee United on Tuesday.

“It’s up to them to give me a problem with their performances.”