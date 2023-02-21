Your chance to choose how Dundee Climate Fund is spent 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you want a say in how almost £400,000 will be spent on local initiatives? If so, read on to discover how your votes can make a huge difference to the people — and organisations — of Dundee.

You are being asked to decide how the £375,000 Dundee Climate Fund should be spent in the city. It’s your chance to decide how to shape the city you live in.

What is Dundee Climate Fund?

The Climate Fund in Dundee has been set up to support community-led climate change projects. It is based on a model called Community Choices* where people living in Dundee will decide how to spend a budget (to the tune of £375,000) that supports delivery of the city’s Climate Action Plan.

*Community Choices is Dundee’s version of ‘participatory budgeting’, a democratic process which empowers people and communities to have their say in how public money is spent.

Why is it so important to cast my vote?

Everyone in Dundee will be invited to vote for their favourite local climate project.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “This is Scotland’s first green Participatory Budgeting project and I am extremely proud that the Dundee public can make this important vote for their community. All too often people might feel like their individual actions do not matter — but they do.

“Encouraging people to take control of the purse strings for projects that will not only make a significant difference in their communities, but also on the wider stage is exactly the kind of innovation we are rightly proud of in the city.

“I don’t envy the tough choices people are going to have to make between these tremendous community projects, which can play a key role in Dundee’s path to a sustainable future.”

What local organisations are up for a share of the Climate Fund?

There are 23 organisations in Dundee that are in the running for funding. Each of them has a focus on one or more of the following climate-related themes:

Community engagement: projects increasing public awareness, engaging communities and young people in climate change.

projects increasing public awareness, engaging communities and young people in climate change. Energy : projects focussed on reducing consumption, promoting energy efficiency, use of renewables.

: projects focussed on reducing consumption, promoting energy efficiency, use of renewables. Resilience : projects reducing consumption, promoting energy efficiency, use of renewables.

: projects reducing consumption, promoting energy efficiency, use of renewables. Transport : projects encouraging active travel, decarbonising transport.

: projects encouraging active travel, decarbonising transport. Waste: projects reducing waste, recycling, reusing resources.

Discover more about the projects and view the 16-page Dundee Climate Fund booklet.

How do I vote?

This video explains more about how to vote for one (or more) of the 23 projects:

Voting is cast via an online platform called Dundee’s Voice. You first need to log in or register on the top right of the page. Have a look through the 23 climate projects all hoping to get your vote. Vote for your favourite project/s. You will be asked to divide the fund between projects applying for the funding. Make sure you submit your choices. Once the voting stage has closed, the projects will be ranked and those with the most votes will receive the available funding.

You can vote for more than one project to receive funding.

You can cast your Dundee Climate Fund vote here.

When is the deadline to vote for my favourite climate project?

Once you have read about the 23 organisations. You need to choose which one you would like to benefit from a share of Dundee Climate Fund and register your vote by March 24. The projects with the most votes will receive a share of the fund.

And don’t forget to vote for the Dundee Climate Fund Legacy Project.

Artists were invited to develop an interactive and playful sculpture for all ages, which encourages conversation around sustainability.

Five have been shortlisted. Vote for your favourite legacy project.

The winning artist will run a series of local workshops before creating and installing the sculpture in time for the public opening in May.

How to vote for the Legacy Project:

Select the Dundee Climate Fund Legacy Project. Explore proposals for the legacy sculpture Select ONE favourite proposal Submit your vote

The voting for the sculpture closes on February 26th. The winner will be announced on March 1st.

Will there be another opportunity to apply to Dundee Climate Fund?

Yes. If you were not selected as one of the 23 projects, then don’t worry as there is more money coming. Projects will be delighted to know that there is a second round of funding available. Applicants will be shortlisted and voting will take place later this year. Grants will be awarded during 2024.

If you are interested in applying for the fund’s second round, keep an eye on Dundee’s Voice or follow on Facebook or Twitter to be among the first to apply.