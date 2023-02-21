Death of former Crieff farmer David Scougall, 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Death of former Crieff farmer David Scougall, 72

By Lindsay Bruce
February 21 2023, 10.00am
David Scougall, whose family lived and worked on Raith Farm near Crieff.
David Scougall, whose family lived and worked on Raith Farm near Crieff.

Farmer, footballer and father-of-two, David Scougall of Crieff, has died aged 72.

Farming family

Born on December 19 1950, David William Scougall was the third of four children for David and Isa Scougall.

The family lived and worked on Raith Farm, Madderty, Crieff. A  “small, traditional mixed farm” they cultivated the land and reared both cattle and sheep.

With Jack born in 1945, and Graham in 1948, David was the final boy for the couple before Wendy arrived in 1962.

A young David Scougall on the knee of his mother, with his father and older brothers beside them.

David attended Trinity Gask Primary School then went on to Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.  After secondary school he studied at Elmwood Agricultural College in Cupar.

“David was much older than me but I always knew him to be an intelligent and well rounded boy. He always had an interest in science and after college he returned to the family farm,” said Wendy Greenlees, David’s sister.

‘The ferret’

However, it wasn’t just science that kept his attention. A keen footballer from an early age, David played for Crieff Earngrove for many years. Though he opted for golf as he got older.

“A friend who first saw David play at 16 said he was a wee slim fellow, but really fast. It earned him the nickname The Ferret,” Wendy added. “He was also good at darts and pool. He won trophies over the years in local tournaments.”

With the cheeky smile he was known for, David Scougall of Raith Farm.

A “fun-loving person with a winning smile” David enjoyed an active social life in his youth. He enjoyed attending Young Farmers dances and parties at friends’ houses. Music always played a big part in his life.

“David and my other brother Jack built themselves a Mini in the 1970s. Its best feature – to them – was the old eight-track stereo they installed. Me and my cousins were always warned not to put our feet down in certain places in case we pulled the wires out,” said Wendy.

Raith Farm

David spent most of his working life at at Raith Farm. He and his brother Graham became business partners with their parents. However, David’s education and knowledge of agronomy helped him take a leading role at times.

In the 1970s he bred pedigree sheep and was known for being skilled in lambing and calving.

Wendy added: “One of the other things his old football friends said was that being a farm boy the farm always came first. He was always having to run home early from practice or dart away if something happened.”

In 1984 David married Janice Watters. Though they later divorced they had two daughters. Claire was born in 1991 and in 1994 Lauren completed their family.

Huntington’s disease

David’s dad was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 1993. which led members of the family to be tested for the debilitating, inherited condition.

Though David didn’t do this, he did begin showing symptoms.

By the late 1990s the family made the decision to sell the farm.

David and his family moved into Crieff and he took on a job checking street lighting.

Huntington’s – a genetic condition that damages nerve cells in the brain causing them to stop working properly.- tended to be a late onset disease for the Scougall family. However, David was unlucky.

In happier times, David Scougall, who lived in Madderty for most of his life.

“It tends to vary in severity from family to family. In one sense we were fortunate because it tends to come on later in our family but David was really unlucky in that he had some mini bleeds on the brain followed by an abscess on his brain in 2014,” Wendy explained.

Gruelling surgeries followed, which the family were told he’d likely not survive.

“We began thinking he was made of rubber, because he kept bouncing back,” said Wendy. “Though it did cause a lot of brain damage. It compounded his health problems.”

Final years

David’s father passed away in 2000, aged 84, however his son’s condition posed more problems at a younger age.

In 2019 David moved into Balhousie Rumbling Bridge’s specialist Huntington’s Unit where he remained until his death on January 28.

A celebration of his life is to take place on February 23 at Perth Crematorium.

Wendy added: “He was made of strong stuff to have endured all he did. The whole family will miss him.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

