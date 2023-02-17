Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kwame Thomas was taken to hospital after being stretchered off at Cappielow.

The Dundee striker, on loan from Sutton United, appeared to be hurt when hitting the ground as Morton’s Jack Baird scored the game’s only goal.

Manager Gary Bowyer reported: “It was a poor goal from our point of view then we obviously lost our striker.

“Kwame got stretchered off and has gone off to hospital. I’ve not really seen the incident back or the damage. They’ve said a possible concussion, I’m not sure and will wait on an update.

Replacement Josh Mulligan put in a fine performance but the Dark Blues couldn’t find the net for the third time this season against Dougie Imrie’s side.

Lyall Cameron’s first half chance right in front of goal was the closest the visitors came to an equaliser.

Bowyer added: “We had to make the change, we had opportunities, missed an open goal from three yards.

“I felt we had a lot of the ball. Their goalkeeper made a great save from Josh Mulligan who I felt was terrific for us on the night.

“I didn’t think we were bright enough in the final third. We’ve just got to keep working and keep looking to improve in that area of the pitch.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve just got to get going again.”

‘Take care of ourselves’

Bowyer was more concerned with sorting Dundee’s shortcomings than the fact title rivals Queen’s Park edged another point ahead.

Owen Coyle’s team were held to a home draw by Raith.

“We’ve got to take care of ourselves and not look at anyone else’s results,” he added.

“Morton are good at what they do, I like Dougie and the way they go about it.

“That’s the first goal in three games between the teams this season so that shows how tight they’ve been.”