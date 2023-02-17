Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton

By Fraser Mackie
February 17 2023, 10.31pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in pensive mood after his side's loss to Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in pensive mood after his side's loss to Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Kwame Thomas was taken to hospital after being stretchered off at Cappielow.

The Dundee striker, on loan from Sutton United, appeared to be hurt when hitting the ground as Morton’s Jack Baird scored the game’s only goal.

Manager Gary Bowyer reported: “It was a poor goal from our point of view then we obviously lost our striker.

“Kwame got stretchered off and has gone off to hospital. I’ve not really seen the incident back or the damage. They’ve said a possible concussion, I’m not sure and will wait on an update.

Replacement Josh Mulligan put in a fine performance but the Dark Blues couldn’t find the net for the third time this season against Dougie Imrie’s side.

Dundee’s Kwame Thomas is stretchered off. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Lyall Cameron’s first half chance right in front of goal was the closest the visitors came to an equaliser.

Bowyer added: “We had to make the change, we had opportunities, missed an open goal from three yards.

“I felt we had a lot of the ball. Their goalkeeper made a great save from Josh Mulligan who I felt was terrific for us on the night.

“I didn’t think we were bright enough in the final third. We’ve just got to keep working and keep looking to improve in that area of the pitch.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve just got to get going again.”

‘Take care of ourselves’

Bowyer was more concerned with sorting Dundee’s shortcomings than the fact title rivals Queen’s Park edged another point ahead.

Owen Coyle’s team were held to a home draw by Raith.

“We’ve got to take care of ourselves and not look at anyone else’s results,” he added.

“Morton are good at what they do, I like Dougie and the way they go about it.

“That’s the first goal in three games between the teams this season so that shows how tight they’ve been.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Lyall Cameron sees his penalty saved by Scott Fox. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses penalty problem at Dens Park after SEVENTH miss in…
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented