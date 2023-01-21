New Dundee signing Kwame Thomas determined to make up for lost time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee signing Kwame Thomas is determined to make up for lost time.

The 27-year-old spent nine months on the sidelines while at Wrexham after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

And that’s why he wasn’t content to sit idly by as he was overlooked at Sutton United this season.

Instead the former England U/20 striker jumped at the chance to join the Dark Blues in their hunt for promotion back to the Premiership.

And he hopes to be available for today’s Scottish Cup trip to St Mirren.

“I got a call on Tuesday night from my agent and the manager here just saying he was interested in me coming to Dundee,” he said.

“I said ‘yes’ straightaway and it happened really quickly.

“Within 24 hours I was here and signed.

“I had been looking to move either permanently or on loan.

“I am just looking to get regular games.

“Early in 2021 I had an Achilles injury but I have been back for over a year.

“It is all about getting regular game time for me now.

“I am determined to make up for lost time.

“I signed for Sutton at the start of the season and had a few games in terms of starts and then for whatever reason, I have not been playing for the last couple of months so I am raring to go at Dundee.”

‘Ready to contribute’

Thomas was in the most prolific goalscoring season of his career at Wrexham before injury struck.

Nine goals in 26 saw him finish that campaign as the Welsh side’s second top scorer despite missing the final two months of the season.

After Wrexham stood by him by offering an extension to his contract despite the injury, Thomas returned in December 2021 with a goal in the FA Trophy.

But since leaving the club owned by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, game time has been limited.

He hasn’t featured since November 12 and only made four starts in League Two this season with no goals to his name this term.

However, Thomas insists he brings more than goals.

“I am a physical player, someone who gives 100%,” he added.

“I like to win headers, hold the ball up and most importantly I just try to be between the sticks if crosses come in to finish off chances and score goals.

“As long as the paperwork goes through I am available for Saturday but obviously it will be up to the manager.

“Sharpness is going to come along the way. I am not deluded to think that straightaway you will see the best Kwame Thomas.

“But as I get my sharpness up I am only going to get better and better.

“I think I am ready to contribute straight away.”

Familiar faces

In his early career as a promising striker at Derby County, Thomas played for England at U/16, U/17 and U/20 level.

He featured at the Toulon Tournament alongside the likes of Jordan Pickford and Demarai Gray.

And there is a familiar face at Dens Park from his Derby days – Dark Blues No 1 Adam Legzdins was between the sticks at Pride Park.

And there are a couple more ex-team-mates at Dundee helping to ease him into life as a Dee.

“I came through the youth system at Derby so I used to train with the first team and Adam was the keeper,” Thomas added.

“I know Tyler French from Wrexham and Ian Lawlor from Doncaster.

“It is great to see familiar faces when you go to a new club but everyone has been really welcoming and helped me out.”