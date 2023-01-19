Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson’s deal ended early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson’s deal ended early

By George Cran
January 19 2023, 10.27pm Updated: January 20 2023, 9.14am
Kwame Thomas joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.
Kwame Thomas joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.

Dundee’s new No 9 Kwame Thomas will be a handful for Championship defences this season says Dens gaffer Gary Bowyer.

And he hopes he’ll be able to call on his new signing for the weekend clash with St Mirren, too.

After a frustrating time in the transfer window this month with players leaving but none arriving, Bowyer was delighted to add Thomas on loan from Sutton United on Thursday.

The big striker is a former England U/20 international and arrives eager for game time after a frustrating season in League Two where he has only played 16 minutes since mid-October.

And his new boss Bowyer says the former Derby, Coventry and Wrexham man will bring something different to the Dark Blues squad.

“Credit to both clubs for getting it done as quickly as we did,” the Dark Blues boss said.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS

“It was confirmed on the Tuesday and he got on the train and came up on the Wednesday.

“The big thing was his keen-ness to come.

“We have given him the No 9 shirt and he ticks the boxes in terms of that.

“He’s a big target man which is something we’ve not had as such this season. Cillian Sheridan has been in and out with injuries and Zach Robinson wasn’t quite that type.

“Kwame will be a real handful.”

Fit to play

Bowyer added: “He’s not played as many games as he would have liked this season.

“He did well last season at Wrexham where he had an operation on an injury but still managed nine in 26.

“He went to Sutton where they play a certain way and he hasn’t been able to get into their team.

Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock

“That’s always the way in this window, you won’t get players who have been playing all season and scored 20-odd goals, no one gives them away.

“But he’s fit and I spoke to people I trust in England who played against him. They told me what a handful he was and the trouble he caused their centre-halves.

“I’ve been aware of him since he was a kid at Derby and know coaches who worked with him. They spoke highly of him as a person.”

Debut at St Mirren?

So will he be available for Saturday’s big cup game at St Mirren?

Bowyer would like him to be as he reveals a number of knocks have affected his squad this week.

“That’s all subject to clearance,” Bowyer replied when asked if Thomas would feature.

Dundee head to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

“Looking at the team on Tuesday we only had one goalkeeper and three outfield subs (for the bench).

“We picked up some knocks in the week but hopefully a few come back before the game.

“But we are now going into a period of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and will need everybody.

“We’ll have to rotate and look after people.”

Joe Grayson

Meanwhile, one of those players departing Dens Park was Joe Grayson as his loan deal was ended early by the Dark Blues on Wednesday.

That’s just a couple of days after striker Derick Osei was also released with Bowyer saying the club had to be “creative” in working their budget to bring in new faces.

“It’s similar to the situation with Derick Osei,” Bowyer said of Grayson’s exit.

Joe Grayson returned to parent club Barrow this week. Image: SNS.

“Not ideal from our point of view but like I said the other day we have had to be creative to be able to bring Kwame in and potentially some others.

“We’re disappointed to have to lose a player to do that but we understand it.

“You have to make things work for you and there are casualties. This time it is Joe but we wish him all the best.

“He really enjoyed his time up here. He admitted himself it didn’t go as well as he would have liked but he still put in some performances for us.

“And I’m sure we’ll see him playing again for someone else.”

Ex-Raith Rovers winger Quinn Coulson remains on trial with the club.

