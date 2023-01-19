Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson’s deal ended early

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s new No 9 Kwame Thomas will be a handful for Championship defences this season says Dens gaffer Gary Bowyer.

And he hopes he’ll be able to call on his new signing for the weekend clash with St Mirren, too.

After a frustrating time in the transfer window this month with players leaving but none arriving, Bowyer was delighted to add Thomas on loan from Sutton United on Thursday.

The big striker is a former England U/20 international and arrives eager for game time after a frustrating season in League Two where he has only played 16 minutes since mid-October.

And his new boss Bowyer says the former Derby, Coventry and Wrexham man will bring something different to the Dark Blues squad.

“Credit to both clubs for getting it done as quickly as we did,” the Dark Blues boss said.

“It was confirmed on the Tuesday and he got on the train and came up on the Wednesday.

“The big thing was his keen-ness to come.

“We have given him the No 9 shirt and he ticks the boxes in terms of that.

“He’s a big target man which is something we’ve not had as such this season. Cillian Sheridan has been in and out with injuries and Zach Robinson wasn’t quite that type.

“Kwame will be a real handful.”

Fit to play

Bowyer added: “He’s not played as many games as he would have liked this season.

“He did well last season at Wrexham where he had an operation on an injury but still managed nine in 26.

“He went to Sutton where they play a certain way and he hasn’t been able to get into their team.

“That’s always the way in this window, you won’t get players who have been playing all season and scored 20-odd goals, no one gives them away.

“But he’s fit and I spoke to people I trust in England who played against him. They told me what a handful he was and the trouble he caused their centre-halves.

“I’ve been aware of him since he was a kid at Derby and know coaches who worked with him. They spoke highly of him as a person.”

Debut at St Mirren?

So will he be available for Saturday’s big cup game at St Mirren?

Bowyer would like him to be as he reveals a number of knocks have affected his squad this week.

“That’s all subject to clearance,” Bowyer replied when asked if Thomas would feature.

“Looking at the team on Tuesday we only had one goalkeeper and three outfield subs (for the bench).

“We picked up some knocks in the week but hopefully a few come back before the game.

“But we are now going into a period of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and will need everybody.

“We’ll have to rotate and look after people.”

Joe Grayson

Meanwhile, one of those players departing Dens Park was Joe Grayson as his loan deal was ended early by the Dark Blues on Wednesday.

That’s just a couple of days after striker Derick Osei was also released with Bowyer saying the club had to be “creative” in working their budget to bring in new faces.

“It’s similar to the situation with Derick Osei,” Bowyer said of Grayson’s exit.

“Not ideal from our point of view but like I said the other day we have had to be creative to be able to bring Kwame in and potentially some others.

“We’re disappointed to have to lose a player to do that but we understand it.

“You have to make things work for you and there are casualties. This time it is Joe but we wish him all the best.

“He really enjoyed his time up here. He admitted himself it didn’t go as well as he would have liked but he still put in some performances for us.

“And I’m sure we’ll see him playing again for someone else.”

Ex-Raith Rovers winger Quinn Coulson remains on trial with the club.