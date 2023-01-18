Joe Grayson’s Dundee loan ends early as Gary Bowyer trims Dens Park squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Joe Grayson’s Dundee loan ends early as Gary Bowyer trims Dens Park squad

By George Cran
January 18 2023, 9.52am Updated: January 18 2023, 4.47pm
Joe Grayson
Joe Grayson has left Dundee (Image: Shutterstock)

Former Blackburn midfielder Joe Grayson has returned to parent club Barrow after Dundee ended his loan early.

The 23-year-old was due to remain for the rest of the season but heads back to the League Two side after five months at Dens Park.

Reports down south suggest teams in League One and League Two are now looking at the player with his Bluebirds contract in its final few months.

Grayson’s move north of the border promised much in the early days.

Manager Gary Bowyer described “a wand of a left foot” and Grayson impressed on debut against Arbroath, earning rave reviews.

However, game time has been limited in recent weeks with an injury in November allowing experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne back into the team.

And Grayson hasn’t started a league game for Dundee since limping off in that game against Raith Rovers.

Joe Grayson’s final Dundee appearance came against Falkirk in December. Image: SNS.

He did start against League One Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy as the Dark Blues ran out 3-0 winners on December 8 but hasn’t appeared since.

Grayson exits with one goal in 17 appearances for Dundee and is now the fifth player to depart this month.

Derick Osei left on Monday to follow Niall McGinn’s move to Glentoran while Luke Strachan joined Alloa Athletic on loan and Zach Robinson was recalled by AFC Wimbledon.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer said he was having to get “creative” with his squad to bring in the new players he needs.

It appears Grayson is the latest departure designed to help Dundee improve their options by freeing up some budget for fresh faces.

Tags

Conversation

