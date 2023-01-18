Joe Grayson’s Dundee loan ends early as Gary Bowyer trims Dens Park squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Blackburn midfielder Joe Grayson has returned to parent club Barrow after Dundee ended his loan early.

The 23-year-old was due to remain for the rest of the season but heads back to the League Two side after five months at Dens Park.

Reports down south suggest teams in League One and League Two are now looking at the player with his Bluebirds contract in its final few months.

Grayson’s move north of the border promised much in the early days.

Manager Gary Bowyer described “a wand of a left foot” and Grayson impressed on debut against Arbroath, earning rave reviews.

However, game time has been limited in recent weeks with an injury in November allowing experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne back into the team.

And Grayson hasn’t started a league game for Dundee since limping off in that game against Raith Rovers.

He did start against League One Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy as the Dark Blues ran out 3-0 winners on December 8 but hasn’t appeared since.

Grayson exits with one goal in 17 appearances for Dundee and is now the fifth player to depart this month.

Derick Osei left on Monday to follow Niall McGinn’s move to Glentoran while Luke Strachan joined Alloa Athletic on loan and Zach Robinson was recalled by AFC Wimbledon.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer said he was having to get “creative” with his squad to bring in the new players he needs.

It appears Grayson is the latest departure designed to help Dundee improve their options by freeing up some budget for fresh faces.