Dundee ‘have to be creative’ says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei’s early departure

Dundee have to be creative to get the players they want in this window says manager Gary Bowyer.

And that approach has seen Derick Osei’s short-term deal at Dens Park come to an end early.

The 24-year-old Frenchman left the Dark Blues on Monday after just three months at the club, scoring three goals in nine appearances.

Bowyer is yet to make his first signing of the January window but hopes the departure of Osei means he can do just that.

“Sad, unfortunately,” Bowyer said of Osei’s exit.

“The agreement was that we’d review things in January.

“Put simply, we have to try to be creative in this window. Sometimes when you do that there is a casualty.

“In this instance, with Derick’s contract able to free up some funds that’s the decision we have made.

“That’s disappointing, he’s a great lad and I’d recommend him to anybody but, like I said, we have to try to be creative.

“I believe there is something potentially in there with the player but there are times where you have to make a decision.”

‘Snooze, you lose’

Dundee’s transfer dealings all month have been beset by frustration with the club “gazumped” by other clubs on a number of occasions.

And Bowyer revealed the Dark Blues missed out on a striker over the weekend.

“There have been targets and we’ve identified a couple,” the Dens boss added.

“We lost out on a striker this weekend because he wanted to pursue clubs in England.

“The club and his agent felt it was the best move to come up here but it always comes down to the player.

“Then there’s one or two where you have to move really quickly.

“If you don’t, it’s ‘snooze, you lose’ so to speak.

“It’s been a frustrating weekend with the game being called off as well.”

‘We need help’

A few months ago Bowyer stated the Championship season would be influenced by who did the best business in January.

So far, though, no incomings have arrived.

And the Dens boss insists no stone will be left unturned to make sure the squad at the end of the month is an improved one.

Bowyer said: “We are working really hard. Myself, Billy Barr, Gary Ogilvie, Scott Paterson, the rest of the staff.

“We’re watching players and talking constantly about where we need to improve.

“We’ve had Derick Osei and Niall McGinn leave, Luke Strachan on loan at Alloa and doing well as well as Zach Robinson being recalled so we are four bodies down.

“We would have been without Cillian Sheridan at the weekend with a knock, nothing serious.

“But we were down to 16 or 17 outfield bodies on Monday in training.

“We need help, we need bodies for sure.

“But it’s not through lack of effort.”

Frustrating

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the result of a lunchtime pitch inspection at Dens Park to decide whether the club’s clash with Dunfermline goes ahead.

Last week’s first attempt to play their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final ended shortly before the scheduled kick-off thanks to a waterlogged pitch.

The following league clash with Partick Thistle also fell foul of the weather with Tuesday’s rearranged Pars clash also in doubt.

Freezing temperatures are now the issue and the pitch will be inspected at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowyer said: “It’s been frustrating. Somebody mentioned the results weren’t too bad for us on Saturday but you have to be able to capitalise on it.

“We weren’t able to because of the pitch.

“We can’t do anything about the weather but it is frustrating.

“The lads train all week gearing up for a game at the weekend but it doesn’t happen.”