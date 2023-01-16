Dundee ‘have to be creative’ says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei’s early departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ‘have to be creative’ says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei’s early departure

By George Cran
January 16 2023, 10.27pm
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee have to be creative to get the players they want in this window says manager Gary Bowyer.

And that approach has seen Derick Osei’s short-term deal at Dens Park come to an end early.

The 24-year-old Frenchman left the Dark Blues on Monday after just three months at the club, scoring three goals in nine appearances.

Bowyer is yet to make his first signing of the January window but hopes the departure of Osei means he can do just that.

“Sad, unfortunately,” Bowyer said of Osei’s exit.

“The agreement was that we’d review things in January.

Derick Osei finds the net for Dundee against Queen’s Park (Image: SNS).

“Put simply, we have to try to be creative in this window. Sometimes when you do that there is a casualty.

“In this instance, with Derick’s contract able to free up some funds that’s the decision we have made.

“That’s disappointing, he’s a great lad and I’d recommend him to anybody but, like I said, we have to try to be creative.

“I believe there is something potentially in there with the player but there are times where you have to make a decision.”

‘Snooze, you lose’

Dundee’s transfer dealings all month have been beset by frustration with the club “gazumped” by other clubs on a number of occasions.

And Bowyer revealed the Dark Blues missed out on a striker over the weekend.

“There have been targets and we’ve identified a couple,” the Dens boss added.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“We lost out on a striker this weekend because he wanted to pursue clubs in England.

“The club and his agent felt it was the best move to come up here but it always comes down to the player.

“Then there’s one or two where you have to move really quickly.

“If you don’t, it’s ‘snooze, you lose’ so to speak.

“It’s been a frustrating weekend with the game being called off as well.”

‘We need help’

A few months ago Bowyer stated the Championship season would be influenced by who did the best business in January.

So far, though, no incomings have arrived.

And the Dens boss insists no stone will be left unturned to make sure the squad at the end of the month is an improved one.

Bowyer said: “We are working really hard. Myself, Billy Barr, Gary Ogilvie, Scott Paterson, the rest of the staff.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and his coaching staff have transfer targets in mind. Image: SNS.

“We’re watching players and talking constantly about where we need to improve.

“We’ve had Derick Osei and Niall McGinn leave, Luke Strachan on loan at Alloa and doing well as well as Zach Robinson being recalled so we are four bodies down.

“We would have been without Cillian Sheridan at the weekend with a knock, nothing serious.

“But we were down to 16 or 17 outfield bodies on Monday in training.

“We need help, we need bodies for sure.

“But it’s not through lack of effort.”

Frustrating

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the result of a lunchtime pitch inspection at Dens Park to decide whether the club’s clash with Dunfermline goes ahead.

Last week’s first attempt to play their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final ended shortly before the scheduled kick-off thanks to a waterlogged pitch.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with the match officials as the match against Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.

The following league clash with Partick Thistle also fell foul of the weather with Tuesday’s rearranged Pars clash also in doubt.

Freezing temperatures are now the issue and the pitch will be inspected at 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowyer said: “It’s been frustrating. Somebody mentioned the results weren’t too bad for us on Saturday but you have to be able to capitalise on it.

“We weren’t able to because of the pitch.

“We can’t do anything about the weather but it is frustrating.

“The lads train all week gearing up for a game at the weekend but it doesn’t happen.”

