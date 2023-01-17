Dundee charities ‘not in control of own destiny’ amid funding cuts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charities are “not in control of their own destiny” as cuts to funding threaten their long-term stability, according to the organisation representing the sector in Dundee.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) says the “biggest challenge” facing organisations is securing steady funding streams.

With many money sources already under pressure from the cost-of-living-crisis and Covid, there are concerns that the end of the financial year could bring more cuts.

And it is feared that could impact on some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

‘The clock starts ticking as soon as we get funding’

Martin Manzi, chair of DVVA, said: “The clock starts ticking as soon as we get funding.

“There are people here who don’t know if they will have a role in the next month because you come to the end of the financial year and you don’t know if you will get funding post-April.

“You are not in control of your own destiny. Nobody could have foreseen the cost-of-living crisis and before that, Covid.”

DVVA supports charities in Dundee in a variety of ways, including offering advice on securing funding, understanding legislation and policy, and long-term planning.

Its presence helps people in a variety of situations, from those feeling social isolation to people having mental health struggles.

It also delivers its own volunteer-led projects throughout the city, from gardening and sports to befriending.

CEO Christina Cooper says DVVA advocates for funding lasting three to five years.

She said: “The charity sector can’t always be the one hit by cuts first. If there have be cuts to funding in the city or nationally, they have to be proportionate.”

They have now started to close (funding streams) and are concentrating on cost-of-living only for new applicants

Christina also says much of the funding on offer is now being exclusively used to address the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “What’s happening is all of the sectors (that give out funding) have now reviewed their funding streams and have prioritised the cost-of-living crisis.

“They might have had a whole host of funding streams with different criteria but they have now started to close these and are concentrating on cost-of-living only for new applicants.

“Things are drying up a bit.”

‘We need to think outside the box’

DVVA recently launched its three-year strategy, through which it aims to grow volunteer activity in the city.

Christina added: “The whole aim of DVVA is to meet the needs of the community. We are the representative of the third sector here in Dundee.

“The government money comes in to Dundee City Council and the local authority then trusts us to help deliver (these services).

“We are also funded locally – through the health and social care partnership – and that is to deliver the strategic plan in Dundee.

“So that covers responses to alcohol and drug problems, metal health, social isolation, etc.

“Sometimes we receive funding from the National Lottery, for example, for specially commissioned projects.

“We have to think outside the box to meet the needs of the city but we show initiative and are creative.”