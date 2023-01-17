Dundee charities ‘not in control of own destiny’ amid funding cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee charities ‘not in control of own destiny’ amid funding cuts

By Laura Devlin
January 17 2023, 5.30am
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper.
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper.

Charities are “not in control of their own destiny” as cuts to funding threaten their long-term stability, according to the organisation representing the sector in Dundee.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) says the “biggest challenge” facing organisations is securing steady funding streams.

With many money sources already under pressure from the cost-of-living-crisis and Covid, there are concerns that the end of the financial year could bring more cuts.

And it is feared that could impact on some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

‘The clock starts ticking as soon as we get funding’

Martin Manzi, chair of DVVA, said: “The clock starts ticking as soon as we get funding.

“There are people here who don’t know if they will have a role in the next month because you come to the end of the financial year and you don’t know if you will get funding post-April.

“You are not in control of your own destiny. Nobody could have foreseen the cost-of-living crisis and before that, Covid.”

The organisation supports the charity sector.

DVVA supports charities in Dundee in a variety of ways, including offering advice on securing funding, understanding legislation and policy, and long-term planning.

Its presence helps people in a variety of situations, from those feeling social isolation to people having mental health struggles.

It also delivers its own volunteer-led projects throughout the city, from gardening and sports to befriending.

CEO Christina Cooper says DVVA advocates for funding lasting three to five years.

She said: “The charity sector can’t always be the one hit by cuts first. If there have be cuts to funding in the city or nationally, they have to be proportionate.”

They have now started to close (funding streams) and are concentrating on cost-of-living only for new applicants

Christina also says much of the funding on offer is now being exclusively used to address the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “What’s happening is all of the sectors (that give out funding) have now reviewed their funding streams and have prioritised the cost-of-living crisis.

“They might have had a whole host of funding streams with different criteria but they have now started to close these and are concentrating on cost-of-living only for new applicants.

“Things are drying up a bit.”

‘We need to think outside the box’

DVVA recently launched its three-year strategy, through which it aims to grow volunteer activity in the city.

Christina added: “The whole aim of DVVA is to meet the needs of the community. We are the representative of the third sector here in Dundee.

“The government money comes in to Dundee City Council and the local authority then trusts us to help deliver (these services).

“We are also funded locally – through the health and social care partnership – and that is to deliver the strategic plan in Dundee.

There are concerns about the impact of funding cuts on DVVA and other charities.

“So that covers responses to alcohol and drug problems, metal health, social isolation, etc.

“Sometimes we receive funding from the National Lottery, for example, for specially commissioned projects.

“We have to think outside the box to meet the needs of the city but we show initiative and are creative.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
