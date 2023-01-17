Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond

By Laura Devlin
January 17 2023, 5.38am
The former Perimax building could be redeveloped into a whisky storage facility. Image: DC Thomson
The former Perimax building could be redeveloped into a whisky storage facility. Image: DC Thomson

A former meat processing plant in Arbroath could be redeveloped into a whisky bond.

An application submitted to Angus Council has revealed plans to transform the former Perimax warehouse in the Kirkton Industrial Estate into a whisky storage facility.

The plans have been submitted by Northern Irish firm Ardina Investments, which owns the warehouse.

It comes a little under a year since the warehouse was bought at auction following the collapse of the previous owners, Arbroath based company Dawnfresh Seafoods.

Permiax at heart of Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath

An application submitted to the local authority on behalf of Ardina Investments outlines proposals to redevelop the existing building into a whiskey storage facility.

The application states: “The proposal is to repurpose the two existing main warehouse buildings, together with the addition of new-build warehousing to create a bonded whisky warehouse facility.

“The former Perimax building is located within the heart of the Kirkton Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Arbroath.

“The property had recently been in the process of being reconfigured and repurposed as a seafood processing factory by the previous owner, however, the alteration works were unable to be completed due to the company entering administration.”

The exterior of former Perimax building in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.

The application continued: “Within the site, the bond will be operated using forklift trucks, but will not involve intensive vehicle access once filled.

“The applicant estimates that approximately three vehicles per week will visit the site once completed. The site will not be accessible to the public.”

Previous owners went into administration

The Perimax meat processing plant originally shut down in September 2018 with the loss of 30 jobs.

The building was then acquired by Dawnfresh Seafoods, with the company planning on closing its base in Uddingston and relocating its employees to Arbroath.

Dawnfresh went into administration last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The seafood producer had planned on investing £5 million into the warehouse, however when the company went into administration last year it was put up for auction.

It was then the subject of a bidding war and eventually sold for £296,000 – around five times its guide price.

