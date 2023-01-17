Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former meat processing plant in Arbroath could be redeveloped into a whisky bond.

An application submitted to Angus Council has revealed plans to transform the former Perimax warehouse in the Kirkton Industrial Estate into a whisky storage facility.

The plans have been submitted by Northern Irish firm Ardina Investments, which owns the warehouse.

It comes a little under a year since the warehouse was bought at auction following the collapse of the previous owners, Arbroath based company Dawnfresh Seafoods.

Permiax at heart of Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath

An application submitted to the local authority on behalf of Ardina Investments outlines proposals to redevelop the existing building into a whiskey storage facility.

The application states: “The proposal is to repurpose the two existing main warehouse buildings, together with the addition of new-build warehousing to create a bonded whisky warehouse facility.

“The former Perimax building is located within the heart of the Kirkton Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Arbroath.

“The property had recently been in the process of being reconfigured and repurposed as a seafood processing factory by the previous owner, however, the alteration works were unable to be completed due to the company entering administration.”

The application continued: “Within the site, the bond will be operated using forklift trucks, but will not involve intensive vehicle access once filled.

“The applicant estimates that approximately three vehicles per week will visit the site once completed. The site will not be accessible to the public.”

Previous owners went into administration

The Perimax meat processing plant originally shut down in September 2018 with the loss of 30 jobs.

The building was then acquired by Dawnfresh Seafoods, with the company planning on closing its base in Uddingston and relocating its employees to Arbroath.

The seafood producer had planned on investing £5 million into the warehouse, however when the company went into administration last year it was put up for auction.

It was then the subject of a bidding war and eventually sold for £296,000 – around five times its guide price.