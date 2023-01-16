Dundee release striker Derick Osei after just three months at Dens Park By George Cran January 16 2023, 3.28pm 0 Derick Osei has left Dundee. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former France U/20 striker Derick Osei’s time at Dundee has come to an end after just three months at Dens Park. The 24-year-old arrived as a free agent after doing enough on trial to earn a short-term deal with the Dark Blues. He would make his debut away to Rangers in a 1-0 League Cup defeat and played nine times for Dundee. During that short time he scored three goals, the first a last-gasp equaliser away to Queen’s Park at the end of October. Osei nets at Queen’s Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock. Osei would then net a brace in a Scottish Cup thumping of League One Airdrieonians at the end of November. However, he only made two more substitute appearances after that with his last outing seeing him play five minutes in an SPFL Trust Trophy win at Falkirk on December 8. Now he is looking for a new club after the Dens Park club triggered a break clause in the Frenchman's contract. He has previously played for Toulouse, Stade Brest, Oxford, Walsall and AFC Wimbledon. The Dens Park club, meanwhile, have taken former Raith Rovers kid Quinn Coulson on trial this week. 